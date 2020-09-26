The shitty cry baby Governor Alfred Mutua fails in another PR stunt

Gov. Alfred Mutua in the photo below, firmly burning his left hand on the fattest chapatis, then using the right hand to subdivide the other chapati like a surveyor subdividing land in Kantafu, joska, or ruai.

Two quick issues here;

1. This is inherent greed, typical, being manifested in the way he tears the other one while directly piercing this gentleman with his steely stare right into the eye. He is even chewing something that looks like a stewed giant turkey thigh by the sides, washing it down with Fanta; while this ‘beggar’ whose knees are seemingly supple is about to chew that quarter chapati with a tank of water.

2. If this was to be a joke, then it’s drier than a powdered milk. The image-makers of Mutua have little explanation to do, or better still could have done a better job on this PR skullduggery.

Here, Alfie, the show was incredibly disappointing. It actually, scored the reverse–an own goal by painting you like a hyena of mankind.

Anyways, it’s never that serious.

Besides, the Chapati was YOURS, and Art 43(1)(c) of the Constitution says “Every person has as RIGHT to be FREE from HUNGER, and to have adequate FOOD of acceptable QUALITY”

….. maybe the one’s you are holding was ADEQUATE and of Quality to FREE you from hunger before “Ali Baba” showed up with his “40 MEN”.