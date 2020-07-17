The Senate: Young and restless like Mutula, Sakaja vs rich, tired and old like Betty Mugo, Yusuf Haji, Wako, Empraim Maina

The Kenyan senate is a good mix of mainly well read and elite member, reason why they conduct themselves with civility, decorum and honor unlike the national assembly that is full of quasi literate, drunkards, slay queens, comics, drama kings like Moses Kuria, Oscar Sudi etc.

Some of the senators are highly experienced with over 30 years of public service experience like Amos Wako (AG emeritus) Yusuf Haji former PC, Empraim Maina (contractor) Prof Ongeri (lecturer, medic and MP), Betty Mugo (MP and business lady) among others. While other senators are young and restless like Kipchumba Murkomen, Chergei, Kajwang’ Okongo Omogeni, Mutula Kilonzo Junior, Johnson Sakaja, Susan Kihika, Aron Cheruiyot, Big Machine Mama miradi Millicent Omanga etc

It donned on many in 2014/2015 that Senators were not as powerful as was envisioned in the 2010 constitution, many could be first governors made a serious judgement error that they realised one year after assuming office as senators. People like Kiraitu Murungu, James Orengo, Anyang’ Nyong’o, Hassan Omar, Dr Boni Khalwale, Charles Keter, Prof Lonyangapuo etc etc could have easily won the gubunatorial race in 2013 but were proudly ignorant and instead went for Senate.

A classic case of that of Prof Nyong’o, Kiraitu Murungi and James Orengo; these three literally had a near walk over in their respective counties, their error in judgement proved costly much later for example Kiraitu Murungi and Prof Nyongo had a very stiff competition in 2017 to get erected; Kiraitu had the biggest fight with CS Munya an underdog in Meru and only won by hard work, Prof Nyong’o had to use dirty tricks while in Siaya Orengo is still yet to make a try yet in 2013 ODM had challenges getting the right candidate after it became clear Dr Oburu was not electable.

“The governor operates like a semi half-president. The driving factors are the power such as employment, allocation of resources, billions being sent to the counties from national government, the collection of revenue within the counties and partners – county, national, multinational etc. Besides earning Sh924,000 gross monthly (like Cabinet secretaries), the governors control county bacon running into billions of shillings and enjoy round-the clock police protection. All these makes it hard to defeat a sitting governor.

Well, come 2022 some of 47 sitting governors are serving their second and last term, they include Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega), Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Okoth Obado (Migori), Josphat Nanok (Turkana) and Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Jefwa King (Kilifi), Ole Tunai (Naroko, Wa Iria (Muranga), Rasanga (Siaya), Awiti, Nyagama, Ongwae, Wangamati, Tonglos, Ali Roba etc etc

Among the senators eyeing for Governor posts including; Hon Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), Fred Outa (Kisumu), Ochillo Ayacko (Migori), Irungu Kang’ata (Murang’a), James Orengo (Siaya) and Cleophas Malala (Kakamega) Steward Madzayo (Kilifi), Ledama Olekina (Narok), Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Enoch Wambua (Kitui) and Susan Kihika (Nakuru).

2022 will definitely be an intense year with Uhuru retiring, Raila giving is last and total best while Ruto will be fighting for his pale rough ass to survive.