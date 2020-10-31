The sad reality about the return of SPORTSPESA and other betting companies in Kenya

Photo: Interior CS Fred Matiangi who had initiated crackdown on betting companies, well Sportspesa has announced its return to Kenyan market with a bang..

If half of you say, 12,000 followers here on this page sent me 100bob daily, then that would be 1.2M daily. In 30 days I’d have collected from you 36M monthly.

In 6 months, I’d have made 216M from you. If every 6months I shared 50M amongst few of you with the highest being given 20M, and share 30M amongst few others… And publish it, my followers would increase and I’d make more, meaning if my followers on this profile rose to 24000 then I’d have 432M every 6Months.

Now remember it’s Covid o’clock. Meaning, getting that 100 bob daily is hard work for many unemployed followers.

If I give out 50M out of 216M every 6 months, I remain with 166M profit.

I ensure the 20M jackpot fellow doesn’t get any financial mentoring and ploughs back his money to me or wastes it drinking and splurging…

I become richer while my followers become poorer because only 100 people share 50M while 11,900 continue hoping.

So I continue bloating my account while theirs remain empty.

They’ll work the farms, push mkokotenis, ride bodabodas, do menial jobs, just to afford 200bob a day. 100 for meals and 100 to deposit with me.

I drive state of the art vehicles with customized plates and insist I’m a tax-paying entity.

That I’m an employer and helping the economy.

Here’s the worst part, I ship my 166M profit to offshore accounts and only trade with the daily deposits before my big pay out.

I mop up money from a weak economy

Now.

Instead of 12,000 followers, replace it with 5Million youth.

Instead of me, replace me with Sportpesa and other betting companies

In a struggling economy where we have circulation problems, allowing these companies to thrive with youth blindly hoping to be among the 100 out of 12,000 or 1,000 out of 1M Kenyans, we are courting poverty in a gigantuan scale.

Any influencer asking you to bet or play these gambling games, just know they’re being paid to market something that will impoverish you. They eat well, while you don’t.

If this doesn’t sober you up, then nothing will. And you’re hopeless.

