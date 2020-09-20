The rise and rise of Hon Peter Kenneth is not by chance but a calculated 2022 game play

The rise and rise of this gentleman next to Raila is not accidental.

In politics, and any SCHOLAR worth his SALT will TELL you: There are no accidents! To borrow the words of USA President Delano Roosevelt ” In politics, nothing happens by accident”.

Be it as it may, Peter Kenneth is a cerebral human being. Brilliant, with an IQ above 140. In the current crop of politicians from central, PK is a towering household name synonymous with results, team spirit, and forthrightness.

Peter settles for nothing less, but the best. A story finely written by his stint and record as Gatanga MP.

His personal attributes of humility, tolerance, and quintessential ability to accommodate dissenting opinions, unarguably place Hon. Peter as the best choice to wriggle the region out of the deadly confusion it finds itself ahead of the 2022 political matrix.

To the paranoid Thomases, PK has no single BONE of tribalism in his body.

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr.