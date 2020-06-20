The relationship between 5G and COVID-19; is 5G a curse?

Today marks the first 100 days since Corona was declared a Pandemic in Kenya. The official death toll stands at 119 people.

In the United States, the first 100 days had 118,000 deaths and the UK had 33,000 deaths. It is said that the highly secretive Chinese lost over 300,000 people in the first 100 days, though they reported lower figures.

Yesterday, at the Burial of Burundi President Pierre Nkurunziza, only Kenya’s Ababu Namwamba was one of the few people with Masks. Everyone else, including former Tanzanian presidents had non.

The 5 Gillion Question is why is there a huuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuge difference between deaths in the advanced economies and Africa?

It has nothing to do with the strong African genes, because majority of the deaths in US and UK are Blacks.

It has nothing to do with nutrition because the menu is as diverse as the number of tribes.

It only points to one thing – 5G……

Yes, 5G……

All credible evidence shows that the introduction of 5G a couple of years ago must have weakened the immune system of those affected. Even in Kenya, the Corona numbers are much higher in Mombasa and Nairobi – where Safaricom installed 5G masts. Towns that are equally as densely populated like Kisumu, Nakuru, Bungoma, Busia and Eldoret still have less than 20 cases each, with Busia spiking just because of Truck drivers.

In this, I choose not to believe in the compromised Scientists and compromised media houses.

Remember, the same scientists and media kept telling us that Monsanto products and GMOs are safe only for US Courts to find them guilty of causing cancer after 20 years, and 800,000 cancer deaths.

Many independent scientists are calling on Governments all over the world to pull down the 5G masts.

I hope we will have enough voices asking Safaricom to pull down the 5G masts.

Profit should never be above human life.

By Gordon Opiyo via Facebook