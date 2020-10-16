The problem with Kenya is not Uhuru, Raila or Ruto, it’s the zombie voters

By Martin Nyakundi

The problem with Kenya is not UHURU KENYATTA.

It is also not Raila Odinga.

Neither is it William Ruto.

The problem with our country is the political ideologies that have been implanted in the gullible mind of the voter all over the years.

The voter in Kenya cannot logically synthesize, integrate , deduce and objectively make analytical comparisons , the voter is just a puppet, a zombie, a charlatan and a Marionette.

The politicians know this. Therefore, they must make the zombie busy . The puppet must be puppeteered to make it continue shaking , dangling and dancing. The dancing continues to the ballot room.

Then the complaints , regrets and finger pointing starts.

On the other hand, the Kenyan arena has become a circus of shorts. Everyone has become a “political analyst” including people whose reasoning is illogical, perverted and dogmatic on account of limited education, travel and exposure.

Sophisms , suppositions , conjecture and guesswork.

This is what we get even in our television and radio stations. Actors, comedians and acrobats have become “political clairvoyants”.

If you see a tortoise on top of a tree, it didn’t climb there, it was put there by someone else. Being on top of a tree doesn’t help it. It is actually yearning to be put down ( this is the position of most politicians elected , nominated or appointed to various posts. They have no idea)

We must completely REVAMP our politics. The voter has danced beyond exhaustion.

That is my honest opinion as Martin Nyakundi O’Barimo.