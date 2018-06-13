By Ndolo ASasa

The NYS prosecutions are a bluff that must be exposed as such.

1. The latest cash loss at NYS is 9 billion shillings, yet the charge sheers of the chaps in court is for ‘conspiracy to defraud’ a total of 400 million!

Meaning it is a pre-emptive case on monies not yet lost! And even then 400 million is not 9billion!

2. The amounts in question could not have been moved without the full participation of the Central Bank of Kenya and the retailing banks.

Where are they in so called prosecution?

3. Why is parliament nosing all over the matter when they clearly have no investigative prowess or capacity?

Why don’t they hold their horses for the agencies with investigative capacity to make their progress or even comprehensive report and then they interrogate the the process and outcome of investigation. At least there, they have interrogative capacity.

Is confusion deliberately being nurtured to completely bury the NYS manenos?

Nani alituroga?