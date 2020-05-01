The military is an elite’s outfit, it’s for the connected, nobody cares if General Kariuki Kibochi is from Kiambu or Turkana

The heavily expectant Mwathethe is now retired. His unmilitary physique was a disgrace to the force

However, that’s not important, he had to go, after serving for more than three decades in the military. He will now be pulled out of the barracks, by ropes, in a military Land Rover, by fellow generals, in a tradition that involves a switched off vehicle

Is Kibochi the right man for the job? Who cares? Nothing will change

The military is an elite’s outfit. It is for the connected. It is a rich man’s army, which the son of the poor man cannot join, even in dreams

The recruitment is a do you know anybody?

The hoof eater’s children attend recruitment, when they are told to undress and run naked for several kilometres to entertain the recruitment team, in an exercise whose results are predetermined

Only those with connections, those with Brigadier uncles are recruited. If your most successful uncle is a bodaboda, you will never wear that military uniform, even in dreams

Those without requisite connections can sell land, and afford the money to buy the slots. In the last recruitment,the recommended retail price for one slot was 300k

Now you know why we hoof eaters have zero interest in the military and what happens in the barracks is none of our business

If you want to confirm what I am saying, look around for an obituary of a dead soldier and you will notice at least three other military relatives serving in different units and one other serving at AFCO meaning, this thing is for specific families

Of course the mention of dry bones unsettles every old lady in the house and beneficiaries of this skewed system are bound to respond vigorously to this post, but who cares?

Why should we lie when we can say he truth?



By Jerome O