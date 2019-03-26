The Kalenjin nation ready to focus on plan B, proudly take over opposition and win 2027 !

By Sospeter O
Kalenjin is the new Luo. Weapon of choice or militancy during teargas differs though. Luos do stones, Kalenjins prefer sharp poisoned arrow and arson for self-defense. Will Kalenjins agree to lead the opposition? Methinks that a Kalenjin dominated opposition would be very vibrant, as they use more lethal weaponry, whose threats would be taken seriously, unlike Luos who are just all big English words and stones in posh briefcases.
Plus Kalenjins have the Benjamins. Dough in plenty to finance the opposition for a long time to come. As Luos get fattened in government, we shall begin to see how a battle softened and corrupt Luo(like the Homabay, Migori and Bondo one) will compare to the resilient Kalenjins(like Jean Marie Seroney) who I think are marathoners with stamina to sustain a well-oiled opposition party, and for a long time. The opposition is expensive.
There’s not a beautiful thing like working with a Kalenjin who is committed to a cause. Whichever cause, whether hustler methods or reformist ones. Whether in government or the Opposition. Whether in ODM or Jubilee. They are stellar at honoring commitments, by waking up at 4 am to go and vote to a man.
Kalenjins leading a committed opposition is an out of the box idea that would reframe and reshuffle our ethnic discourse and national history. We are tired of the same old Luo led professional opposition narrative that goes back to 1963. And I know Luos are so jealous to let the opposition be taken, which is the definition of bondage. To Luos opposition politics has become an artifact of ethnic pride, but which they have to cede, to pave way for a new dispensation, like even merging ODM with Jubilee. Have both legs inside. No room for quasi-opposition.
Kalenjins have 2 routes to the presidency, as a patient, committed, loyal and unquestioning Uhuru supporters who are slapped on the cheek then turn the other(Moi used this and it worked), or as committed members of the opposition, from where they can launch a 2022 presidential bid. No room for quasi-government. But first, they need a political party.
Comments
Anonymous says
for you correction kalenjins will not be luo!
The kalenjin have no leader and neither is it on ruto nor the son of moi. Looking at those zombies in attendance of the meeting heading nowhere.
it’s healthy for ruto the dp to talk the truth than defending their stolen regime under the gun and the French faces with the yellow revolution for their international crime against humanity.
Kalenjin’s are very mean person and very selfish to the extend they can’t even help they read blood brothers or sister once they are blessed with money and this you will see in retired moi and the ruto. they prefer friends over their relatives: to the extent majority of their relatives are so poor and abused by those who think within their family setting they have made it cos they are loaded with money.
if the klenjins of substance, with leadership of substance, the present draught would be affecting them. Their leaders are as shit holes as you see them around: can’t help their people.