The GODS have conspired, its Raila, Musalia then Gideon in that order,Ruto will be in opposition for 20 YEARS

Looks like the GODS have conspired to send William Ruto to the opposition benches for the next 25 years. God loves Kenya very much that he has sustained Agwambo to this age to see us through Jubilee mess; all Kenyans especially those in Mt Kenya are desirous of seeing Canaan.

Baba please tupeleke Canaan, we are more than ready- says Muranga hawkers who have previously supported Ruto out of anger for a collapsed economy that was made worse by Jubilee policies and worsened by Covid 19, a global pandemic that Uhuru had no control over.

Now, its obvious, Jakom will only do one term and then hand over to his younger brother H E Musalia Mudavadi who will do his two terms and hand over to Gideon Moi. By the Mt Kenya will be ready for presidency and the best man of that time from the region will gerrr it !

Yes, its Raila, Musalia, Gideon and a Njoroge or Mwangi….

While in office Raila will a engineer a constitutional change that will see the creation of position of Prime Minister that will be given to Mt Kenya region. Musalia and Gideon will be deputy prime ministers while Kalonzo will be Raila’s deputy.

Kalonzo Musyoka is a permanent Deputy President and will retire so, a new Kamba King will emerge probably Mutula Kilonzo Junior or Jonathan Mueke na maisha itashonga mbele.

Musalia Mudavadi will build on Baba’s legacy and engineer great prosperity that will make Kenyans forget cheap tribal politics, infact Kenyans will cry to have Mudavadi continue doing his good work after his 10 year tenure.

It is obvious. Gideon Moi will become President of Kenya BEFORE William Ruto. That is according to the QUEUE THEORY. Before you argue with me, understand what the Queue Theory mean. It’s sheng version is “kaende chain chain”. Congratulations KANU. pic.twitter.com/JEc962PFZ8 — D I K E M B E (@Disembe) September 30, 2021





After Raila, I think the presidency might actually just become open for anybody,but Ruto😅.It won't really matter as long as one will convince the masses. It's like we're at the tail end of politics of Kingpins/tribal blocks. My thoughts though,2027&2032 are the years to watch — Bingwa (@bingwa001) September 30, 2021

Yes. I believe so to. If Baba gets this in 2022 and cleans up the systemic mess we are in, elections will stop being show stopper events. — musirivi robai (@robaimusirivi) September 30, 2021

Actually Ruto will never be the president of this country…we can't accept museveni ally to lead us — Tharaka nithi Duke (@MangoesTen) September 30, 2021

😂😂😂😂😂Queue Theory should be subscribed to.Though the game is stiff.Punitive 'expeditions' and schemes must be employed. — Churchill Omondi. (@Churchillo9491) September 30, 2021