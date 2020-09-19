The genesis of William Githinji Ruto bitterness and outbursts, na si atakonda, kuparara mpaka nywele

By Lempaa Soyianka via FB

The Genesis of William Githinji Ruto bitterness and outbursts . When the church crier was told yangu kumi na ya Ruto kumi, power went to his head. He was assured of presidency .. Rift Valley + Central+ System =presidency.

Now Githinji has lost the system! Absolument! About 60% of Central is gone. He has been a beneficiary of the system throughout his messy political life . I hear the system has closed all his looting avenues. His phones cannot be answered! He can only be called and not call !

If any of the above factors is not intact the way it was in 2013 and 2017, it will be heard to get 50+1%. In a closely contested election like the 2007, 2013 and 2017, the person who wins must have the goodwill of the system .

However, in an election where one candidate is weak like the 2002 where Kibaki was supported by all tribal kingpins the system is beatable. We encourage Ruto to continue living in denial and being mesmerised by crowds. Raila has saturated stadia before .

Gnamokode.

Comments:

Peter Murima: To get central and rift valley you need the populace to vote to a man. Any slight apathy or giving RAO will see dee pee fail. Those who voted Raila Odinga know that this time he will easily get it, therefore, they will not move anywhere else.

Wahome Thuku: LET’S be very very honest. Have you noticed that the TangaTanga/Kieleweke fight, (infact the entire 2022 TangaTanga-Kieleweke succession debate) is strictly confined to Central Province?

As in does this mean the rest of the 46 million Kenyans are just waiting for Central Province to decide ama huko kwingine hakuna TangaTanga na Kieleweke?

Wairegi Samuel: Rent season is almost expiring and we shall come together and we shall decide… And they shall be shocked …hopes they got good toilets in their compounds…. It shall give them some kind of running stomachs

Kipkogei Agui: I don’t know how to put it but this is a very simple question… It boils down to the Jubilee internal wars and politics of betrayal.