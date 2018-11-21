The Debate on Gender Is Beyond the 2/3rds Bill, the ugly privilege that patriachy confers on men

By Cyprian Nyamwamu

Look at this lie “The population of women is greater than that of men. They don’t need a preferential law to compete for numbers in a democracy!”

1. Marriage is the greatest disadvantage against women in elective politics. That is why Millie Mabona, Cecily Mutitu Mbarire, Joyce Laboso, Martha Karua, Alice Wahome, Ann Waiguru, etc are or were elected in their paternal and not marital constituencies. An isolated few cases like Charity Ngilu win elections in their marital constituencies. If you are not married , that is used against you as a woman.

2. Political violence against women politicians, the insults, slander, pejorative attacks etc just put off women from offering themselves. Most men who vote cannot allow their wives to run for office.

3. Serious political parties in Kenya are tribal. Tribes are owned by men. TNA is owned by Kikuyus, Merus , Embus. URP by Kalenjins; ODM by Luos. Ford Kenya by Bukusus I think, ANC, Wiper etc. Martha Karua performed disastrously because the Kikuyu vote was for the owners.. Propertied Kikuyu men hence Uhuru. The owners of parties also decide who gets tickets.

4. Elections need loads of money. Who has the cash? Connected able bodied men are the owner

THE GENDER TENSION IS NOT AROUND THE 2/3RDS BILL BUT THE UGLY PRIVILEGE THAT PATRIARCHY CONFERS ON MEN

I have worked in nearly 17 African countries. I have not just researched, i have engaged in GSD.. Gender social dialogue. Extensively. You are my prime minds to engage in GSD. African men want neck ties in hot equatorial heat, suits, English, the army, money, Jets, land , Eurocentric education, best western medicine, even multiparty democracy, cars, education in Eurocentric universities abroad, they want them all IF ONLY to entrench flawed masculinity.

Dominate women, marry or have many sexual affairs, which is more display of power. I know this. For Gusii in particular, women are insurbodinated. Men especially the educated ones are a contradiction.. They are educating their daughters more, then men who are marrying their daughters want to subjugate these daughters, beat them dominate them, violate them etc.