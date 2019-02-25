The death of olympic legend Nyandieka Mayioro exposes the hypocrisy of Gusii leaders, Matiangi, governors and MPs

By Onyinkwa O

One of Kenya’s greatest unsung heroes Nyantika Maiyoro is no more! But even more tragic is the fact that as he lay on his hospital bed in Kisii town, in great pain and with a huge hospital bill far beyond his ability to clear, he begged Gusii leaders for help. Any help. They all heard his heart wrenching cries but ignored them. None showed up even with as much as a fruit. They would drive past the hospital in their huge machines unmoved by his pleas.

They met ~ all MPs, Governors, woman reps, Senators, CS and CJ ~ held meetings just a few hundred metres from his hospital to deliberate on ‘matters Omogusii’, had hefty meals at Omogusii tax payer’s expense, wiped their mouths, picked their brown envelopes, entered their V8s and Mercs, and sped off to see their families. Maraga joined them for political rallies in town because ~ or so we were told ~ no Omogusii would be left behind. But Nyantika was left behind on his hospital bed.

They opened an ultra modern Morgue, where we the ‘ordinary Omogusii’ will spend our last couple of days on earth. One that will earn the County millions every week. And Nyantika is one of their first customers. This was truly generous of them because they have the Lee Funeral home, and they are sorted, and they were therefore being mindful of us. They were doing it for the us. They told us not to complain about Maraga’s breach of the principle of separation of powers because he is a humble, generous and down to earth Kisii elder mindful enough of the ordinary Omogusii to throw out all protocol and legal constraints to come to Gusii for Omogusii.

But they all pretended away the fact that as they adjusted their expensive suits and spectacles to cut ribons at the hospitals, Nyantika lay in one of the beds writhing in pain and stressed to death about the cash he owed them! And now that he is dead, Gusii leaders will line up for the photo ops with litres upon litres of Crocodile tears to shed and pronounce his demise as the greatest loss Omogusii has ever suffered. They will offer to buy him a fancy Coffin, clear or waive his hospital and morgue fees, and offer his son a job.

Let me stop. Go well Champ!