THE CIRCUS: The Youth are ready and available to be misused by politicians for lose change

Another season has come

Dear Kenyan Youth, I am back with the same old message . I am not about to stop telling you this

Your role in governance, has been reduced to opening a WhatsApp/Facebook groups for Bwana Mheshimiwa, during campaigns, and use the platform to shout yourselves hoarse insulting those with divergent opinions, onstensibly to mobilize votes for your candidate

Once your benefactor wins the elections, the youth is dropped like a hot potatoe. They are discarded, abandoned, and left stranded like a dog whose owner died in cyclone Kenneth

Whenever they attempt reaching these politicians, they are accused of being idlers and beggars, on a handout mission, also called “gonya” in dholuo

They are accused of doing drugs, being lazy and being a nuisance

It is only after five years that Mheshimiwa will drive back to the village, to hire the same youth as his “pointmen”, and their role, as usual, will be to smell around for any deaths in the village, so that Bwana Mheshimiwa can land like vulture, to launch his manifesto, amidst the tears of the bereaved, before driving back to the city

They are also very ready to be organized into vigilante and armies to attack a rival candidate or members of another community

The youth themselves are their own worst enemies. Who will save them from themselves?

They are more like a wheelbarrow. They lack the will and the capacity to move on their own. They are ever ready to be pushed to the direction and pace of the pusher and when elections go, they are abandoned, and they stay at the very spot waiting for another pusher to emerge for a repeat of the cycle

Instead of identifying with candidates who my have programs accomodative of their challenges, they run to stretch their palms around the Prados for handouts

They flock around cartels with billions of cash and as usual these candidates thrive in their despair and will always do everything possible to retain the status quo

Some, who have been hopping from function to function in a chauffeured fuel guzzlers, before elections, today walk around in shoes like those of Mwalimu Jini and their lips are dried and scaly like the back of a mgongo wazi on sale at Obunga, despite “their man” winning

Politicians who mobilize their tribes/sub tribes/clans to vote for them also forget to come back to the same clans, to bring them their share of the KRSA,Arror, Itare and Kamwarer dam money etc, but they are mobilized to defend the graft

The youth should know that once they are armed with education and numbers, they do not need any other thing to tilt the world to their liking and or stop the sun at any particular spot they wish

Wake up and smell the coffee

What’s the purpose of education if you remain marionettes and voting robots?

Even from he members of “community with a debt” it is the youth who are being pushed on the frontline to agitate for payment or deny the existence of such debts

They are clueless on the nature of agreement the two guys had, and they benefited a zero from the arrangement but now they agree to make the debt central to their future without bothering to ask, what the future holds for them in the debt payment agreement

Or they are only being Kenyans and playing by the rules set

Didn’t I tell you, during elections, Kenyans leave their brains at home, go the the ballot to make mistakes, then get back home to collect their brains, to begin a five year cycle of complaining about the shortfalls of the dealers they elected for leaders?

By Jerome Ogola via FB