The Blue economy was just another strategy to exploit Kenyans

Wandia Njoya via fb

One feature of whiteness is to spend resources looking for a magic solution while ignoring the answer staring you in the face. Because the bigger point of such adventures is power built on exclusivity. And that’s what this talk of blue economy is about. The people of Kenya ARE RIGHT HERE. They are not getting a good enough education to help them deal with life’s dilemmas. They are not getting publicly funded social services so that they can spend their time innovating. Their labor is being stolen through scandal, upon scandal, upon scandal. And instead of fixing these glaring and obvious problems, and actually trusting and investing in Kenyans, the government is telling us about going into the water and “exploiting” it.