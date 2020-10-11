The 2022 dilemma and the unreasonable voter. Raila is ideologically grounded than Ruto

Photo: Statehouse operative David Murathe leading the pro-Raila voices in Mt Kenya region.

The only way you can improve in decision making is by learning from the past and continuous improvement. We need to review how we have been voting in the past if we are to change things in this country.

I find it unbelievable that some people who voted Jubilee three times remain unconscious of their errors and are unwilling to take responsibility and pledge to do better next time. Some have even hopped onto the Hustler bandwagon without shame or remorse.

Those who voted Odinga are still gloating about their “wise political decisions”. Yet today it is a fact that Odinga is an enabler of looting and fiscal indiscipline in government. Some grown up is even swearing eternal loyalty to a politician and calls himself “Baba’s boy”.

Odinga was only against high public debt and looting for political rather than ideological reasons. Nowadays these are no longer issues to him as raising them could jeopardise his future political fortunes.

The best way forward is not to forget the past but to carry the lessons forward.

We can’t continue taking politics like sport where supporting one team or the other has little consequences beyond temporary disappointment. Politics might be a sport to politicians but the voters are the grass that suffers the consequences long after the duel is over.

Political choices have consequences. We will never make progress unless we learn to link the negative consequences to the poor choices we made.

We need to end this childishness of defending bad past choices that yielded this government and gloating about equally bad choices that have yielded a greedy opposition that ranks power above people.

The decisions we face in 2022 are a matter of life and death. We have a choice either to commit suicide or earn ourselves a new lease of life.

Right now we don’t even know how we will make it 2022. The coming economic collapse will be extremely disruptive and painful. If we make it to 2022 we will only be having a single bullet to play with.



By Empraim Njega via Facebook