TEN THINGS Raila MUST DO To WIN PRESIDENCY In 2017

By Chriz Leboo
1. Replace Moses Wetangula with Musalia Mudavadi.
2. Keep Kalonzo musyoka in CORD coalition as VP at all costs. Even if it means paying him billions, do so.
3. Ensure ODM nominations of February 2017 are conducted fairly. No favoritism, no direct nominations.
4. Broaden the CORD Coalition to include Gideon Moi, Isaac Ruto and other Rift dissidents.
5. Ensure more than 97% of eligible voters in all CORD strongholds have voters card.
6. Use money to divide and rock Jubilee Party from within, especially in Rift Valley.
7. RAILA must not leave anything to chance on IEBC and Judiciary matters. He must have spies on the inside of IEBC/Judiciary supplying him with accurate information at all times
8. RAILA must invest on vigilant and vibrant election- day agents in all parts of the country,in all polling stations. These tough agents must be well-trained, for cursed, sell -paid and incorruptible.T heir recruitment must be at least 2 months before election. No last minute recruitment like in 2013.
9. RAILA’s campaign style to youths must be more aggressive.He must not only look n sound youthful but he
must open up opportunities in CORD for youths (18-35).Its time to activate the ODM Youth league and other
caucuses.
10. Use social media effectively. RAILA needs more creative bloggers. Men and women skilled in the art of mass persuasion bloggers for Hon RAILA must blog for RAILA only, not doubling up as fashion bloggers,food bloggers and bloggers for Governors/ Senators/Mps/MCAs/Pastors etc.
Chege says
very correct!
OMONDI says
He should do to cord what he did to kanu in 2002. Hehehe as soon as cord agree on kalonzo and wetah he should bolt out . Form a new alliance with madvd and joho.
jubilee stronghold says
very very correct n in fact point 6,7,8
Anonymous says
All the best brother
Anonymous says
very true infact ijust agree whith you
amba says
in fact you have said it all…you are out to speak the truth for jakom…. which many so called insiders would shy away from…!! Rao must dig in more vigorously across these lines… assisted by party caucuses…
Ababu says
Raila cannot connect with the youth. He is too old he is the first generation of politicians kenya has all his pears have either died or retired. He thinks by dying his hair black he is digital. His policies are vitendawilis. What nonsense is that
Anonymous says
Don’t be foolish who r u. Can u compare Raila with ur mother or ur father they r either dying of hunger or six feet under so respect baba
Onyango says
So will you and raila never die. And since you and raila have soo much to eat what have you done for people dying of hunger. Kubafffff you and raila need to be circumsized
Anonymous says
Babu mind your language.do you know ata you can die before raila.what was the age of magufuli, kibaki when they get to be president?
kimbo says
DROP WETANGULA HE IS A LIABILITY IN CORD IT IS A FACT THAT HE WON THE BY ELECTION AFTER BABAS EFFORTS. AENDE KABISA
Togita says
The best critical analysis of Raila’s game plan I have read
Thanks
Kapondo says
100% true mwambie kabisa
'TARIMBO TATU" says
90% true..RAO must play his cards close to chest to almost election time.
Do not allow more time to critics and concentrate on the problems this Country faces and subtle solutions to the same…Remember Kenyans are still suffering from the vises committed in the past and current regimes.
Capitalize on those truthfully…be fair in party nominations and balance that portfolio well!
Success
A1 says
Why I think a very organized opposition can win the next election is that we have lived in the last 4 years experiencing what we have never seen in the history of this country. Corruption at the highest level, imbalanced hiring on public appointments, insecurity other than terrorism whereby Kenyans die every single day.Enforced disappearance, killings and arbitrary arrests, skewed sharing of public resources, poverty, wrestling down freedom of expression. The current regime won’t accept and there are forgetting that awareness grows in Kenya everyday as people have access to information within and globally. There is will always dynamics in the way people think, behave as we look into the future. The voting pattern do change every four years Not every Kenya is tribal to vote for you or contented with the status of the country or condones corruption as you think even within what you think your strongholds. The only one who can’t change is the illiterate Kenyan who can’t make judgment on what is wrong or right in line with civic right and what is expected of him? And how does the rest of the world act when such situations emerge?
Last and not least you can’t measure what the government has achieved based on Infrastructure, roads, electricity pylons and lines, buildings erected so far because these are Transitional works that must be done by every regime through building new structures or renovations ,They cancel each other in regards to every leadership in place(for example the leadership during the Coalition government constructed the best infrastructure that links Nairobi to Thika but no one currently links that to Raila and Mwai,therefore based on what I have just said it can’t be a measure because during their time they had to do it.The same way to Jubilee don’t mention infrastructure has your development achievement) The prudent measure is based on how the regime has upheld the constitution, demonstrated dignity and social justice void of (Murder of the innocent, use of force,corruption,silencing those who express themselves, threatening the opposition/ civil society,/religious institutions, dividing Kenyans based on religion,regions and tribes, skewed employment ,preventing citizens to vote by creating some difficulty in accessing the ID Cards & to be registered as voters) and another measure is by demonstrating that it caters for the welfare of its citizens by creating employment, improving the economy unlike the double digit which has not been achieved so far, decent housing and clean water,access to better health services …
WE CANT LIVE ANOTHER 5 YEAR OF THIS ATROCIOUS EXPERIENCE !!!!!!
Onyango says
Nonsense
Anonymous says
Infact it’s veeeery true Mr A1 here things are sooooo bad we need a change plz plz plz plz Plz plz
Anonymous says
without kalonzo cord is not there
Anonymous says
he shud fire stupid bloggers like osugo moseti
Roy says
All these things will sort out themselves if Cord does one thing:
– Create a 2002- like euphoria that will take over Kenya by storm.
That euphoria is not talking about corruption. Cord people have themselves corruption cases.
The euphoria is like what UhuRuto did in, 2013.
The coming up of Joho has already shown that this euphoria is possible. Cord strongholds that have been a bit cold are getting very excited.
This euphoria can happen only in either of this two:
1. Raila to let Kalonzo and Wetangula to run. This locks all Luo, Coast, Kamba and Western votes.
It also attracts disgruntled voices in central and rift valley who see kalonzo as less polarizing.
2. To go out of Cord and take Peter Kenneth and Isaac Ruto as Cord ticket. This will make the ticket likeable with the youth and also break up jubilee strongholds that are disillutioned with uhuruto.
stanley says
Correct
Kibikibi says
Thanks for your Advice.
Luo Governors should not demand that Jakom to campaign for them.
Instead of concentrating for Presidential campaign ,they want Jakom to campaign for them
Bure kabisa
concerned Kenyan says
Same, same talk ODM/ RAO HAVE BEEN PREACHING, Joho the same. No substance but hot air on how to get to the presidency. What we need to hear is their plans and programs that will improve the welfare of the whole nation. Joho claims he have learnt politics from RAO, guys…. these are politics of incitements, filimbis, lawlessness and insecurities where-ever RAO visits.
This group of leaders and their followers see nothing positive about Kenya while all other countries in Africa wish they were like Kenya. Be realistic….Listen at Joho and the rest of the ODM leadership, anger is their means to achieve their goal. They always talk about USA and Britain as their model, but what they don’t understand is that these countries are centuries older than our ( 1963 ) fifty years country. We are still in the clawing stages, not yet walking……
Listen and vote wisely in 2016.
Oila says
Raila needs kalonzo at all cost.
Kalonzo may not accept to be running mate .
What would raila do raise up mutual may be
Kamaas says
The Presidency is not a joke, I repeat, not a joke.
Anonymous says
kamaaaaaaaass, continue repeating but get to know as you repeat again that power is never given, power is taken. We gave in 2002 a mistake we cant repeat…………………..
josphat mutiso says
let us be frunk and realistic rift valley and raila can make kalonzo and mudavasdi to make it this country were it stands needs them rao may be given a better place in there goverment
SIAFU... says
I hope jakom’s advisor’s do read the comments so they can tell him about your(ROY) CORD winning formular. Kikuyus fear raila to death,i do not know why?? Even those born in the 90’s are talking like those kikuyus of 60’s,70’s n 80’s when talking about Raila. The only cord winning strategy is as you’ve mentioned above.
Benjamin Magara says
Ata Uhuru Kenyatta ni mzee, at the age of 55 yrs hakuna tofauti na Baba. Kwani Trump wa Marekani hako na miaka ngapi? age does not matter, what matters is the experience somebody has gained in leadership.Mr Ababu, your argument has no sense. Plz, try to think beyond your ass or ua nose. Kenya is big than Kikuyus & land grabbers. Leadership was not made for one tribe but for all tribes. When you comment such rubbish, I feel like jumping out of my skin, as my anger burns like hell fire.
Xxxx says
More importantly he must consider you for Railas think talk post.