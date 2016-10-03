TEN THINGS Raila MUST DO To WIN PRESIDENCY In 2017

By Chriz Leboo

1. Replace Moses Wetangula with Musalia Mudavadi.

2. Keep Kalonzo musyoka in CORD coalition as VP at all costs. Even if it means paying him billions, do so.

3. Ensure ODM nominations of February 2017 are conducted fairly. No favoritism, no direct nominations.

4. Broaden the CORD Coalition to include Gideon Moi, Isaac Ruto and other Rift dissidents.

5. Ensure more than 97% of eligible voters in all CORD strongholds have voters card.

6. Use money to divide and rock Jubilee Party from within, especially in Rift Valley.

7. RAILA must not leave anything to chance on IEBC and Judiciary matters. He must have spies on the inside of IEBC/Judiciary supplying him with accurate information at all times

8. RAILA must invest on vigilant and vibrant election- day agents in all parts of the country,in all polling stations. These tough agents must be well-trained, for cursed, sell -paid and incorruptible.T heir recruitment must be at least 2 months before election. No last minute recruitment like in 2013.

9. RAILA’s campaign style to youths must be more aggressive.He must not only look n sound youthful but he

must open up opportunities in CORD for youths (18-35).Its time to activate the ODM Youth league and other

caucuses.

10. Use social media effectively. RAILA needs more creative bloggers. Men and women skilled in the art of mass persuasion bloggers for Hon RAILA must blog for RAILA only, not doubling up as fashion bloggers,food bloggers and bloggers for Governors/ Senators/Mps/MCAs/Pastors etc.