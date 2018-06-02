Dear Team Hustler aka Tanga Tanga, Help DP Ruto Identify His Kingmaker, Uhuru Is Non Committal, May Be Raila?

Raymond Cheruiyot says: “Jaramogi Oginga was Jomo Kenyatta’s King Maker, Njonjo and his team were Daniel Moi’s King maker, Raila Odinga was Mwai Kibaki’s King maker, William Ruto was Uhuru Kenyatta’s King maker. Help William Ruto in identifying his King maker because therein is the answer and the process of identification doesn’t include insulting anyone….. Enjoy the rest of your afternoon”.

Ignore Raymond for now, check Onyinkwa’s analysis; he went a little deeper:

Onyinkwa Onyakundi: “Jomo Kenyatta became Kenya’s Prime Minister only because the PM designate then Jaramogi Oginga Odinga refused to take up the position and insisted Jomo takes it. Moi became Kenya’s President only because Jomo Kenyatta died in office and he was eased into the seat by default. Mwai Kibaki became Kenya’s President on his third attempt and only after the top contender Raila said ‘Kibaki tosha’. Raila Odinga won the Presidency on his 3rd and 4th attempts. Uhuru became Kenya’s President on his second attempt, after sitting one election out, and only after the IEBC algorithm said ‘Uhuru Tosha’. That is to say, unless the Presidency is handed to one on a silver platter like it was handed to Jomo, Moi, Kibaki and Uhuru the only other way is after two or three attempts like Raila did. This is Ruto’s first attempt, and because it is now obvious that Uhuru has no Intention of ‘kurudisha mkono’ in 2022, the earliest Ruto can be President is after 3 attempts from 2022. That would be in the year 20 freakin 32!”