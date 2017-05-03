WHY I Support Ochillo Ayacko for Migori Governor

By Jackson Omondi

I know what you are thinking: how can a NASA adherent endorse a man who just resigned from ODM? Well, I am a social Democrat who who subscribes to the ideals of ODM and the entire NASA umbrella but as everyone and their mother now know, the primaries were not perfect and with that, Mr Ochillo got the short end of the stick in a process that even Stevie Wonder could see the glaring missteps.

The nomination certificate magically ended up in the hands of the loser, but given the stakes in this election, the people of Migori deserve better. The farmers in Migori cannot afford to play poker with their livelihoods, the youth in Migori want jobs but for us to fix the unemployment in Migori, the unemployment rate must go up a notch and that is the incumbent’s job that must be eliminated to pave way for a new leader with a proven record.

For those who bemoan Ochillo’s move to the only viable option to the Governor’s office, kindly be informed that impunity knows no boundaries and it has rendered one path a cul de sac but rest assured that Ochillo the Independent candidate has your back! He is simply taking a different path to the key theater so that he can rescue Migori from impunity, anarchy and strongman politics.

And to the ODM faithful, I say to you that Ochillo is still with you on all the issues that you believe in. In fact, the current Governor is new to ODM. Having joined the party in March this year, one will be hard pressed to sanitize his young stint in the party as a life- long member. Furthermore, one will have to go to Mars to find a party member who hires hitmen to shoot at his party’s number two!

Just imagine if the hitmen did not miss?

The Sultan, the party’s darling and heartbeat would be no more! You can’t claim to be a party loyalist while you are busy plotting how to take out party luminaries! I believe that Ochillo arrived at this tough decision after tremendous soul-searching and the undying thirst for making Migori a beacon of hope and prosperity.



For you the Migorian, the choice is clear: do you want a proven leader with splendid managerial experience and relevant knowledge of how government works or you want a street fighter with a knack for taking out party leaders? Do you want a proven CEO, a former cabinet minister with global gravitas or a strongman who will stop at nothing, including hitting the sheets with a corrupt and incompetent regime in Jubilee just to retain his position? Do you want a better Migori, or a Migori that will hit the headlines for throwing shoes at leaders and shooting at other leaders or a Migori led by a cool, calm, and collected leader with a knack for making cerebral decisions?

Migori, if you want stability, prosperity, better schools and hospitals, I urge you to join me in rallying behind the man with the plan, the man with the ideas for a better Migori and that man is the honorable Ochillo Ayacko. Say no to Mr Money bags, say no to the tradition of robbing Peter to pay Paul and to you the ODMer, think about what the party stands for and reject leadership that hoodwinks you during the day but usiku wanakula nyama na Jubilee na huku mnameza mate!

The Pythagorean for Ochillo Ayacko!