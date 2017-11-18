Super Witness At The Stoning And Shooting Of Raila Car By Police Speaks Out

It’s 03:30 In the morning as I write this, I can’t sleep and am totally restless; A story is told of one Boniface Mwangi that he was a photojournalist during the 2007 violence and that he resigned two months later.

I don’t know how true that is, I hope one day I will meet him and ask.

Am NOT planning to leave my beloved Hon. Kalonzo nor my beloved NASA/NRM, but what I saw today has refused to leave my mind.

The raw images are spinning from one side of my mind to the middle the sweep down to the other side.

Upto today I have only witnessed kill orders in movies, orders to use live bullets.

Today I have witnessed our police resolve to stone screens of leaders and the chilling order was hurt or maim then for all we care.

I was shaking and trembling as I watched helpllessly as rain of stones from our men in uniform land on Raila’ s car and other leaders as well.

More chilling was the killing of supporters by those paid to protect then.

How life is shot: in a flash a jovial young man is lying lifeless on the tarmac.

Today’s events have created a new me in me, as I figure out who I am, I definately know I am completely a new creature in this universe…….. So help me GOD.