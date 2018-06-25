Suicide Cases On The Rise, Cost of Living Unbearable To Many, Economy Collapsing

By Hesbon Omollo, Empraim Njega and Mukuru wa Kimeru Machumaa

We are likely to witness many suicide cases in Kenya.

Unknown to many, the leadership of this country has created an economic crisis pushing so many to abject poverty.

Job losses and crippling debt is often looked at from statistics without a follow through on the victims..

People are suffering in silence. I have in the last 3 days read of two suicide incidents all related to economic misery. Many more are venting frustrations about life challenges.

It is increasingly becoming difficult for many people to place food on the table and meet other basic needs.

The greatest tragedy we face today as a country is our willingness to suffer in silence and to count suffering as normal.

By failing to connect the dots between the empty dinner table and the people we elected, we allow politicians to get away with murder.

We have to make a choice between suffering individually and silently and acting collectively in self interest.

By the time this corrupt and incompetent regime accepts to have messed the economy, winning the jackpot will be easier than staying alive.

We need a revolution against these thugs ASAP. The window of opportunity is closing fast.

Soon after Narc won the elections of 2002 ,Big brains in the Kibaki Government engaged themselves in revival of vital industries across the country ,from KMC in athi river ,Rivatex in Eldoret and sugar industries across the country .

Kibaki as an economist was aware that only industries can create jobs and revive the economy .

So the Big four agenda of Jubilee is clueless slogan ,since they seem not to have a clear road map on how to achieve it and not forgetting they wasted five years in their first term stealing only and feeding the country slogans .

Folding my hands and less hopeful .