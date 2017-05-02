HERE is The MOST STUPID THING DP Ruto EVER SAID on Camera; That Kenyans have TOO MUCH MONEY that is Why Cost of Living is HIGH

If the DP can look at the camera and tell that Kenyan frustrated by the high prices of basic commodities that “Its because Kenyans have too much money that the prices are high.”

If the President can look at the camera and tell that Kenyan who missed his favorite Ugali because he couldn’t afford Unga that, “It’s because of global warming that the prices of Unga is high.”

What hope then does a Kenyan without a Job has? A Kenyan sitting in a matatu this evening, who has not seen that too much money the DP is talking about must be wondering if him or her live in the same country as the DP.

As we have said in the past, the economic wealth of any nation can never be measured by the economic status of those in power or their relatives, but by how the common man is feeling.

If you asked Kabura why the prices of commodities are high, I bet she will tell you that it’s because Kenyans has too much money!! She just carried Shs 400 million in a sack not so long ago!!

The DP and the President may be having “too much money”, but most Kenyans surely aren’t.

It pains my heart that there are some people struggling to buy food this evening, who agree with the DP and the president that “Its because Kenyans have too much money and global warming” that the prices of commodities are high, and not because of the failed economic policies of Jubilee