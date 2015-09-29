EXCLUSIVE: WHY Government is CLOSING DOWN Moi University School of Law

By M D

That a certain legal professional body wants Moi University school of Law closed is not a shocker. It was expected in the long run. When a management of a university is so money minded and only concerned about establishing new satellite campuses and partnering with 3rd floor colleges to offer courses at the expense of improving the existing campuses, then you know something is definitely wrong.

I remember sometimes last year when I served in the Student leadership together with the likes of Economist Bush, Kipsaro Arap Boit, Eric Kinaga, Bonny W Munga Nathaniel Akadima we attended a senate meeting and told it to the face of the vice chancellor Prof Mibei that the management had long forgotten that campuses which register Government sponsored students are part of the university too.

Every major development or innovation initiated by the institution was happening at a campus where majority of the students are Private sponsored. Of course the reason is obvious. MONEY. While government sponsored student pay a paltry Ksh 20,000 or less per semester, a private sponsored student pays no less than 70, 000 for the same period and the same course.

While the university was heavily investing in establishing new campuses, back at Main Campus (MC mainly admits Govt sponsored students) the education environment deteriorated each day. The lecture halls remained dilapidated, a common class in the school of Education can carry as much as 1000 students listening to a lecturer teaching without any sound aid. No microphone, no nothing.

Lecturers are very few compared to the population. The library is yet to be updated with new books. The only books available are those authored when Cold war existed. Some still talk of a telegram as among the fastest means of communication.

The computers at the library are so few that you might queue the whole day just to browse for 5 minutes before the next person in line reminds you of his right to use the device. The accommodation crisis is another whole problem in itself that if we start talking about it, the Elnino might find us here.

As we talk of the above conditions, the institution still makes Millions in profits and continues to invest in introducing new campuses. Mind you, some of these campuses, despite years of investment end up independent and full fledged yet resources meant for Campuses such as Main, Annex School of Law, Medicine School were heavily used to establish them.

They include Moi Narok Campus which is now Masai Mara University, Chepkoilel Campus which is now University of Eldoret, Karatina Campus which is now Karatina University among many others.

Big universities such as Maseno and Masinde Muliro also started as Moi University Campuses but are now better off facility wise compared to Moi Main Campus!

The order to close Annex school of Law should wake Mibei and his team from slumber. If nothing is done, Main Campus too will soon enough be dimmed unfit to offer lecture classes.

PS.

The management incompetencies does not mean Moi graduates are half baked as some social media noisemakers and commentators would want to imagine. Without doubt, Moi University students are among the best. Take that to Safaricom headquarters and ask for Mshwari Loan. The challenges have taught them to be go-getters. Most of them go out of their way to research and increase knowledge in their career fields. And again, However few they are, the lecturers are competent and offer the best they can.