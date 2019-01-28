STORM Online as Kenyans discover Hon Martha Karua is Luyha, daughter of Hon Musa Amalemba, former Ikolomani MP

Well, there was some fire online when Kenya’s reknown historian Dr Levi Opiyo revealed that Martha Karua’s father was Luyha and had served as MP for Ikolomani and also assistant minister. immediately Kenyans dug into photos of both Hon Karua and Hon Musa and booom, there was resembrance from the skin tone, the smile, teeth, nose, lips, eyes and yes politics !

Well, pundit Onyikwa had this to say:

Martha Karua and Githu Muigai share a lot more in common than most people realise. They are both fine legal minds and public figures too. They are both Kikuyus. Their biological dads ~ Musa Amalemba and Clement Lubembe ~ were both Luhyas. Both their Luhya fathers were from the Idakho sub tribe of the Abaluhya community. And both Amalemba and Lubembe are former MPs. Former MPs of the same constituency. That constituency is called Ikolomani. It therefore follows that if Bonny Khalwale, an Idakho who is a former Ikolomani MP has an ‘outgrower’ kid with a Kikuyu woman, the kid will grow to become a fine legal mind and public figure!

Here is Levi Opiyo post that went viral>>

By Levi Opiyo

The establishment of Riruta Satellite Town Nairobi in 1959 by the Minister for Housing Mr Musa Amalemba who was also Martha Karua’s father.

The satellite town was developed on an area of 247 acres of undulating heathland which was divided into 613 freehold residential plots for the erection of modern concrete houses with tapped water and electricity for lighting and cooking.

By Aug 1959, 74 houses had already built with prices varying from £273 to £650. Purchase loans were repayable over ten or fifteen years at an interest rate of 3 1/4 per cent.

In marked contrast to the old huts which were being demolished, the new houses had a concrete floor, stone plastered walls, a corrugated asbestos roof, and steel windows with glass and meshed wire

The new town, which was developed by the Dagoretti Development Board on behalf of the Kiambu African District Council, was also equipped with shops, a health centre, schools and two churches.

