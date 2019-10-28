Stop neglecting Luhyas in Rift valley, DP Ruto told

By Philip Etale via fb

Dear DP William Ruto, yesterday you spoke so loudly. You almost lost your voice for trying to talk to disinterested people who just came to listen to your usual gibberish at Mashimoni in Kibra.

Firstly, Kenyans haven’t forgotten how you lied to them about new stadia within a year of your second term during the 2017 election campaigns. You used the same energy you used yesterday in Kibra to LIE TO THE NATION.

Your speech in Kibra yesterday wasn’t anything new. You lied about making Kibra a City. Mister, you are the Deputy President and very influential as you say everywhere you go. You can use the influence you have to build Kibra without necessarily going there to lie to the locals.

Again, if you feel that Kibra is your new home and that you are man of the people, why did you have to tag heavily armed officers from the elite Recce Squad to provide security to you. Have you ever cared to ensure the safety of the people of Kibra using your office or only your safety is what matters?

Mr. Deputy President, there is a master-plan for the Kibra slum upgrading. It is there and only needs the goodwill of the government to allocate funds to have the second phase stated. You are the DP and you do not need rocket science to ask for the blueprint to have it implemented, it is somewhere within your reach, The Presidency.

Lastly, I have seen you talk to the Luhya Community. You look so good and appealing when meeting my kinsmen/tribesmen to convince them to vote for your puppet; but have you ever asked yourself Sir, if you really care about the Luhya Community, why didn’t you fight for Mr. Kevin Okwara in Turbo so vehemently and with your financial might to win the seat in the last general election? Or to you he was a bonoko Luhya? Luhya is Luhya my friend.

Referring to the people of Kibra as stone throwers was petty and quite demeaning. You want them to vote for your protege and at the same time you are insulting them.

FYI, Kibra people will vote for Bernard Otieno Okoth next Thursday.

Ni hayo tu Omwami.