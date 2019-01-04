Stop Linking Raila to cabinet reshuffle, it is Uhuru’s prerogative, to sack corrupt officials

The plot is to link Raila to Uhuru’s cabinet reshuffle in which he is set to sack several allies of DP Ruto, those close to DP are desperate and want to blame Raila for the sacking yet we all know that Uhuru will only sack those corrupt and incompetent. We must call out on these propagandist from tanga tanga.

THE BITTER TRUTH

Stories spreading on social media about cabinet reshuffle blah blah blah and the so called meeting between H.E. Pres. Uhuru Kenyatta and H.E. Hon. Raila Odinga ahead of the purported reshuffle are just stories that we are used to in politics.

The two leaders met on the 9th of March last year and agreed to work together to unite Kenyans and bring and end the election violence that has been erupting in the country every election year, something that started way back in 1992 after the re-introduction of multi-party politics.

The two have continued to meet to work on how to ensure Kenyans are united and put in place mechanisms to necessitate the success of the Building Bridges initiative.

Now, there have been cabinet reshuffles and reorganization of government since the days of the first President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta then Pres. Daniel Arap Moi to Pres. Mwai Kibaki. This happens world over and Heads of State and Governments often do reshuffles in their administrations perhaps to enhance efficiency and good service delivery among others.

This is not an exception for Pres. Uhuru Kenyatta. He has a government he runs and controls. If he wants to make changes, it is his prerogative to do so.

So for anyone to associate Hon. Raila Odinga with such decisions is just but becoming malicious. RAO does not run the government and if people want to settle their political scores by dragging him into their internal problems, then Kenyans can only be sorry with them.

Raila and Uhuru are friends, brothers and leaders. However, this should not stop the President from discharging his duties.

So leave Raila out of this. Such propaganda is not healthy at all.

The people’s president is in Mombasa for his extended new year holiday and his stay has nothing to do with Uhuru cabinet reshuffle