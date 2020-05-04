Stop intimidating us, go ahead, sack all Kalenjins in government, wacha vitisho my fren- Hon Sudi tells Uhuru

Camp Ruto’s top striker Hon Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has delivered a cold heavy punch against President Uhuru in the ongoing war over control of Jubilee Party. Reacting to Nation Newspaper’s lead story today touching on a possible cabinet reshuffle and changes in top government offices, the Kapseret MP in his characteristic plan head on attached has told the president to feel free and sack all Kalenjin officials in government if that is what is required in order for him to deliver on his legacy.

Hon Sudi is tagged by camp Ruto as the one who is to respond to President Uhuru or any Statehouse operative like David Murathe directly. Hon Sudi is a known cartel and has a fast network including inside Statehouse, Kabarak home of Mzee Moi and Raila Odinga’s home in Karen/Bondo/Capitol hill office. Being a cartel affords him to engage directly with the to leadership for any of these leaders must have used him in one way or another in running political errands.

Here is what Sudi posted on his official social media handles that went viral and has since been reviewed by Statehouse operatives who are said to be satisfied by the reaction an indication that the message from the house in the hill is loud and clear.

“I understand there is a looming reshuffle. I ask the President not to threaten us with a reshuffle, just let him allow us to provide him with a list of all Kalenjin proffessionals serving in his government for him to fire them once and for all. Just months ago he did a reshuffle and before public servants settle to work, they are threatened of reshuffle nonsense.

Uhuru always claims “my government this, my government that”…no one is still interested in his government, let him do what he feels like doing. Kama ni lazima watu wa Bonde la Ufa waondolewe ndio hii serikali iendelee basi ni sawa hatutaki vitisho kila siku”. – Hon Sudi posted on Facebook.