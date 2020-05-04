Stop intimidating us, go ahead, sack all Kalenjins in government, wacha vitisho my fren- Hon Sudi tells Uhuru

Camp Ruto’s top striker Hon Oscar Kipchumba Sudi has delivered a cold heavy punch against President Uhuru in the ongoing war over control of Jubilee Party. Reacting to Nation Newspaper’s lead story today touching on a possible cabinet reshuffle and changes in top government offices, the Kapseret MP in his characteristic plan head on attached has told the president to feel free and sack all Kalenjin officials in government if that is what is required in order for him to deliver on his legacy.
Hon Sudi is tagged by camp Ruto as the one who is to respond to President Uhuru or any Statehouse operative like David Murathe directly. Hon Sudi is a known cartel and has a fast network including inside Statehouse, Kabarak home of Mzee Moi and Raila Odinga’s home in Karen/Bondo/Capitol hill office. Being a cartel affords him to engage directly with the to leadership for any of these leaders must have used him in one way or another in running political errands.
Here is what Sudi posted on his official social media handles that went viral and has since been reviewed by Statehouse operatives who are said to be satisfied by the reaction an indication that the message from the house in the hill is loud and clear.
“I understand there is a looming reshuffle. I ask the President not to threaten us with a reshuffle, just let him allow us to provide him with a list of all Kalenjin proffessionals serving in his government for him to fire them once and for all. Just months ago he did a reshuffle and before public servants settle to work, they are threatened of reshuffle nonsense.
Uhuru always claims “my government this, my government that”…no one is still interested in his government, let him do what he feels like doing. Kama ni lazima watu wa Bonde la Ufa waondolewe ndio hii serikali iendelee basi ni sawa hatutaki vitisho kila siku”. – Hon Sudi posted on Facebook.
Comments
Anonymous says
This the foolishness that come with pimp Gideon Moi.
United National Party (UNP)is not a party unity but a party of cold blooded rat fu*kers fraudsters by mt Kenya thieves hiding behind the name crafted in the name of United National Party – going by the abyss regime of the day of only tabula-rasa empty skulls born thieve and have job only dished to thieves can form a new party with the motion of protecting the loots.
Just call the party Mt Kenya Party and when your gays are dead, you can form the UNP party in abyss and ask Lucifer to allow you to rule in his abyss, if at all he will allow.
The fraudster gave 5M and the rest of the zombie contributes to the 64M of the loots but thanks for COVID-19, it has grounded these fraudster busy with his trade of looting and money laundering all over the world – but COVID-19 has shamed him nicely. His looting without shame should not be blamed on the DP. The DP is clean, the fraudster should carry his crimes and falling regime with no legacy at all.
the fact remain you are all fraudster and indeed born fools! why should all of you zombies meet just to talk DP. What values have each of you zombies kids of thieves and wachawi have to improve our nation of Kenya.
Time has come, where all the citizens of Kenya will not put up with your pu*sies mentalities.
A nation is not built on hate as you are doing now. This proves all of you as*hole as zombies with dead brail and your parents with all the loots ended up being educable and have been blinded with the amount of loots stashed in your family accounts. You are all pimps.
Thanks to COVID-19 it’s the equalizer.
Ngoje J says
Mr. Sudi feel betrayed by the establishment, but he is over=reacting because U.K has not made any changes. Election is 2 years away, DP has plenty of time to foment Kalenjin revolution,. This is not the time to take the titanic ( UK) down even if he tries to recruit Kalenjin freedom fighters to steer a revolution.
While Sudi is seething with anger and being a maverick, his constituent are lacking clean drinking water, adequate school funding in order to make them great the way Oparanya did in Kakmega.. Politics is give and take and bringing people together, Periodically, there has to be handshake although sometimes creating okward moments, stirring disquiet and antipathy, leading to collateral damages, but it is a reality.
Raila was defeated and threw a white flag of surrender, but he was left to fight for another day and you don’t have to be in leadership to bring meaningful development to your people; Ask Isaack R. who was relegated to the periphery and confined to his own residence; the longest stretch he has slept in his own residential bed in years and never complained.
DP need acrobatic politicians like Kipchumba Murkomen who has the political whit to read the mood of the public; has legislative and deal making skills and can create his own political narrative or calculus , create a compromise depending on the geographical location or delicate balance. He has what it takes to be a politician. Mr. Sude just deepen the Rift Valley fault line that already existed. As Nndndi Nyoro said, ‘that is what happens when you let Arap Sheikh from Kapsaret to sell a pork in Rift Valley political butchery.
Let’s put our country first. Identity based politics is divisive.
Anonymous says
“DP need acrobatic politicians like Kipchumba Murkomen who has the political whit to read the mood of the public;”
YEAH, RIGHT! So that DP can go around manipulating the subdued kenyan citizens with tons of lies without delivering anything to them after these elites are elected?
Anonymous says
feel pity for clueless SH occupant……thinking kiuks will follow him to the dark in new party or any changes……..people are broke in mt Kenya…….and no one will side or listen to people who do not solve raiya problems…
after all said and done………WSR is candidate to beat in whichever party he will be standing for Prezo seat that belong to him come 2022…
Anonymous says
ati raira ata kua minister of devolution and women affairs……in new fake gavament/unconstitutional one///
Anonymous says
no one cares what will be done….nothing will be on hustlers table…..njaa…umaskini……shinda nyingi….
Anonymous says
pesa or anything else wont help come 2022……….it is well known whom hustlers from all tribes want as next prezo………no one can stop DR. RUTO to be Prezo mwaka wa 2022
Anonymous says
weka majathe wote kwa srikali…….yet they never voted for you…but WSR and hustlers will have last laugh….come 2022.
Anonymous says
…..it is citizens who will vote WSR as president……..
sasa majathes led by baba yao who were fighting for democracy are happy for drank man taking Kenya back to nyayo era times…….but that wont help …waknya wamesoma…
Anonymous says
quote
Does it matter…
Uhuru lost it long time ago..
Squandering his term with uselessness
Anonymous says
quote
Remove all of them, 2022 is very near and hustlers wave will sweep this you soon
Anonymous says
Grace Kamau
He can even change @ eleventh hour, or change in the name of donkey’s, it will make no difference, the end result is power to the people.
Anonymous says
qoute
Alete Raila na Bibi yake na watoto wake,hustlers will continue to hustle.
Anonymous says
Ali Omar
We want a lean government, no senators, reduce governors, reduce MPs: reduce Ministries, tackle corruption and stop tribalism and nepotism, recover public funds stolen and land grabbed, put behind bars all those corrupt individuals, improvement of salaries of uniformed civil servants the police and the armed forces so that they fight corruption, teachers and doctors salaries, utilize taxes to better the lives of all Kenyans, have an education and housing programme for all slums in Kenya, adjust salaries of the executive, judiciary, and anti-corruption boss let it reflect the state of the nation for equitable distribution of wealth. Then Reshuffle cabinet.
Anonymous says
quote
Ruto is not an appointee of Uhuru so these is nonsense, ambia huyu jamaa afanye kazi awache huu upuzi wa kufuraisha Raila, harusi yao haitusaidii kwa vyovyote vile Uhuru u ve lost the mark, kieleweke wako na wewe but majority of Kenya r not with u, hatutaki hizi cinema zako
Anonymous says
asante ya punda ni mateke…….he shud vacate state house …..has done nothing for kenyans………
Anonymous says
the fraudster should go to waiguru’s pus*y there he will be accommodated with intelligent of rat fu*king smelly ooze..