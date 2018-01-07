”STONE Dr Ndii and His Team For Delaying Raila Swearing In”- Miguna Miguna

NRM General Miguna Miguna has totally lost it ! He has called on NASA supporters to stone Dr David Ndii and his team -the NASA technical committee for delaying Raila swearing In. In a tweet Miguna expressed frustration and impatient with the NASA techinical team for buying time and thus killing morale of Kenyans to evict Uhuru from Statehouse.

Next time Oduor Ong'wen, @DavidNdii and Noah Akala addresses a press conference promising to announce another committee or swearing in date for @RailaOdinga, #NRM soldiers have explicit authority from me to stone them. Kenyans are tired of bullshit. We must act right now! #Resist — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) January 6, 2018

It is now becoming clear that the peoples assembly is another merry go round bullshit to buy time just like the Okoa Kenya signatures that CORD initiated after they were rigged out in the 2013 general election. May be it is time Raila comes out and throws in the towel and let the country go to the dogs so that Kenyans can rise up against Jubilee regime. Already there are fears that Jubilee supporters especially those in Mt Kenya region may join rest of the country to engineer a revolution.