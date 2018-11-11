Statement responding to president Museveni blocking Babu Owino entry to Uganda

STATEMENT IN RESPONSE TO BAN ON HON BABU OWINO MP EMBAKASI EAST BY UGANDAN GOVERNMENT :-

It is with utter shock to read the statement from the internal affairs ministry of Uganda barring Hon Babu OWINO MP Embakasi East from accessing Uganda.

For starters, the Kenyan government must protect the rights of its citizens from harassment. Hon Babu Owino has not committed any criminal offense by hosting Hon Bobi Wine. The statements made during the rallies in Nairobi did not advocate for use of illegal means to ouster President Museveni.

President Museveni and his government are beginning a war with the Kenyan people which will end up with one major casualty – Museveni himselfu. He must be advised that the will of the people and their collective power is far greater than that of the people in power.

Uganda is now ready for a new chapter , a new leadership, a transformative era, a new beginning post Museveni . The Kenyan government must also be alive and aware of the increasing loss of popularity of the current Ugandan President as a result of his long stay in power. Kenyans crossed the rubicon and transitioned from the single party era into a multi party era in 1992 and then came constitutional reforms that brought with it a new people centered constitution which was promulgated in 2010.

One thing for sure is that President Museveni’s reign is coming to an end soon. He can choose to exit quietly and secure amnesty for himself and family or he can choose to go the Gabgo way and enjoy the remaining days of his life with legal battles in ICC as a typical African tyrant who is ready to sacrifice the lives of his people to stay in power.

As #FreeKenyans we will stand with the clamour for change in Uganda and support a people driven push for much needed leadership and constitutional changes that will allow our brothers and sisters in Uganda to enjoy peace, security, stability through democratic governance. Oppression anywhere is oppression everywhere.

MUSEVENI MUST GO!!!! and MUSEVENI WILL GO !!!

Either by the ballot or by the bullet that is a choice he must make. I do hope that wisdom, diplomacy and the rule of law not the rule by law will prevail.

Bob Njagi.

AFRICANS FOR AFRICA.