BREAKING: STATEMENT By PM Raila On Election Of Cyril Ramaphosa As ANC President

STATEMENT BY THE RT. HON. RAILA ODINGA ON MR. RAMAPHOSA’S ELECTION AS ANC LEADER
“The news of our comrade Cyril Ramaphosa’s election as the leader of the African National Congress will thrill democrats in South Africa, across Africa and indeed throughout the world.
“From this pivotal ANC position, and drawing on South Africa’s recently diminished but still vibrant global standing, he will restore the high respect that his nation as well as the continent enjoyed under the fabled leadership of Nelson Mandela in particular. ANC is of course Africa’s best-known and oldest liberation party and movement.
“Mr Ramaphosa’s background as democratic liberationist, trade union leader and high-level business executive, and his lifelong Pan Africanism, will also give new energy to Africa’s economic dynamism and the restored democratic transformations that are indispensable to it.
“In a discussion a year ago about running for the leadership of our respective political parties in Kenya and South Africa, we both emphasized the imperative of a renewed African democratization that alone can build the continent economically, engender equitable growth and contribute to the global movement for moral and ethical leadership.”
The Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga
NASA flagbearer
18 December 2017.
Photo Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s top aide Silas Jakakimba with South African ANC Party Leader and President in waiting Cyril Ramaphosa at a past event.
Comments
Anonymous says
Great news ,south africans are making africans proud again .true democracy at work unlike Kenya,s dis-credibly wicked erections n killing spree.
noma says
sasa nawewe ujipange
Moses Kuria says
Where is Tuju?
Anonymous says
ANC has never lacked men of substance to steer its leadership. Now exit Zuma who lost his head to corruption but has exited before running down everything moi style, Cyril will definitely restore the glamour of ANC patriotism & national development agenda. He is not only a liberal democrat but also understands the world of economic and business management. He is a household name in Africa in Trade Unionism & human rights movement. God bless Cyril as Kenyans remain hopeful for democratically elected government of the people.
Anonymous says
Tuju is inside the slammer /industrial area or most infamous jail ,wound up criminals
Anonymous says
Tuju is feeding on bird feeds and weevels ,plus hiz wearing a kunguru outfit ,makes seance do-sent,he
Anonymous says
The wreched murderer is not havin nyam chom , ha ha ha if he realy needs nyama then he can suck a dick .
Anonymous says
Can somebody educate Baba about Cyril Ramaphosa of todays South Africa is not the same Ramaphosa of yester years of The Republic OF SOUTH Africa.
The legendary apartheid killer known as Cyril Ramaphosa became a mass murderer of workers at a place called Mariakana miners who went on strike demanding some few Rands.
Anonymous says
Black Policemen and White policemen killed over 40 striking miners by orders of Cyril Ramaphosa defending white supremacists who control minings in South Africa.
Anonymous says
Great friends of our Baba are getting blessed every day.talk of magufuli and now the Honorauble Ramaphosa.those are great men who have big vision for their countries just like Baba has for Kenya.uthamakistan uthamakistan I call u again uthamakistan,for how long will your selfishness n theft deny this country good governance…how long will it take u to accept other communities as brothers n sisters???for Kenya to see a better future,uthamakistan u must stop fighting Raila and repent from your selfish evil acts of perennially stealing n bungling the Kenyan dream.