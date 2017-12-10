Statement on Postponement Of Inauguration of the Rt. Hon Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka.

Statement on Inauguration of the Rt. Honorable Raila Odinga and His Excellency Kalonzo Musyoka.

10th December, 2017.

Following extensive internal consultations and engagement with a wide range of national and international interlocutors, the NASA leadership wishes to advise the NASA fraternity and the general public that the swearing in of Rt. Honorable Raila Amolo Odinga and His Excellency Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka as President and Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, and the launch of The Peoples Assembly scheduled for Tuesday 12 December have been postponed to a later date.

We wish to thank the Government and people of Mombasa County who had graciously offered to host the event. Thank you very much Mombasa.

We are aware that this will be a disappointment to the people of Kenya who were eagerly waiting for this occasion. We wish to assure them that our resolve has not changed. Specifically, we wish to reiterate that any national dialogue must have electoral justice on the agenda. We are not interested in sharing illegitimate dictatorial power.

We also want to assure Kenyans that we remain fully on course in pursuit of electoral justice. Our resistance of dictatorship is resolute and irreversible. We remind the NASA fraternity to maintain our civic and economic resistance. There are only two options democracy or self-determination.

We shall be announcing the new dates of both the swearing in ceremony and the launch of the Peoples Assembly as well as a more vigorous and prolonged resistance in the coming days.

The Rt. Honorable Raila Odinga

Governor Kivutha Kibwana for

H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka

Party Leader, Wiper Democratic Movement.

Hon. Wycliffe Musalia Mudavadi

Party Leader, ANC.

Senator Moses Masika Wetangula

Party Leader, FORD Kenya.