STATEMENT By Hon Kalonzo Musyoka On Hon Nyenze’s OUTBURSTS Regarding NASA Presidential Candidate

STATEMENT BY HON KALONZO MUSYOKA ON NYENZE’S OUTBURSTS
While I appreciate and respect Hon. Nyenze’s personal feeling that I should have been the NASA Presidential flag bearer, it has come to a point that I should now call Hon Nyenze to order.
The last 24 hours, Hon Nyenze’s outbursts have caused confusion, displeasure and unnecessary anxiety not only in Kamba nation, but also among the NASA supporters.
From the very onset, let me assure the Kamba nation and NASA fraternity that I, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper party leader have no reservations over the NASA line up which places me at number two as we seek to dislodge the corrupt Jubilee administration from power.
As such, let it be known that whatever statements Hon. Nyenze is making, they are personal opinion, which is clearly misguided and do not in any way reflect my thinking or the stand of the Wiper party.
To clear any doubts, the Kamba nation is firmly and solidly behind NASA, the only credible vehicle to take over the reigns of power in the coming polls.
As proof to this, leaders of long standing such as Hon Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, Hon Charity Ngilu and Hon Wavinya Ndeti have joined forces with us to realize this noble cause.
When I said I was the best placed candidate to dislodge Jubilee from power, I also indicated I was ready, if reasonably convinced, to sacrifice my ambitions for any of my brothers in the NASA family.
The fight has never been about personal achievement, aggrandizement or perpetuation but a fight to redeem this country and establish structures that would grow the country’s economy for the betterment of citizenry.
This, I am convinced, will be achieved through the NASA line up and which I urge all Kenyans of goodwill to support and sacrifice for.
Thank you.
H.E Kalonzo Musyoka
NB: What is not said is the story
concerned Kenyan says
As much as I would like to support Kalonzo’s take as the deputy, I simply fail to understand how he can live with himself after he have been reduced to a Chihuahua by Raila. At this stage I agree with Otwoli who called Kalonzo a weak confused leader with no leadership skills. Likewise, if ODM fails to win in August, Kalonzo will be past history. If ODM wins, he will be a flower girl for 5 miserable years under Rao who have no respect for no one.
Best wishes Kalonzo/ Mudavad.
Anonymous says
views of a desperate kikuyu who doesn’t vote for other tribes. even if kalonzo was to be made a NASA flagbearer and was to compete with a dog named njuguna, im sure all kikuyus would prefer voting for a dog.
Anonymous says
who the hell is kalonzo he’s not more of a man than the rest, nyinnyi eakamba anzeni campaign an u make sure u comb everywhere in Kenya wancheni pang’ang’nga, kwani mnangoja tu kupewa, endeni jubilee tumechoka we want to focus
Anonymous says
mwende mwani wa njuguna?.
Mwende says
Once beaten twice shy. This melon bussiness is getting old. Most of us are tired. Governor mutua should and will take over the baton. As for kalonzo destination syakulu is inevitable.
anonymous says
Siasa ya Kula nyama Meza mate must go now,we are fed up with gangs of corruption from Mt. Meru
J'T OBILA says
In Fact We Are Tired Of Jubilee Gout And Therefore They Should Go Home!