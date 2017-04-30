STATEMENT By Hon Kalonzo Musyoka On Hon Nyenze’s OUTBURSTS Regarding NASA Presidential Candidate

STATEMENT BY HON KALONZO MUSYOKA ON NYENZE’S OUTBURSTS

While I appreciate and respect Hon. Nyenze’s personal feeling that I should have been the NASA Presidential flag bearer, it has come to a point that I should now call Hon Nyenze to order.

The last 24 hours, Hon Nyenze’s outbursts have caused confusion, displeasure and unnecessary anxiety not only in Kamba nation, but also among the NASA supporters.

From the very onset, let me assure the Kamba nation and NASA fraternity that I, Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the Wiper party leader have no reservations over the NASA line up which places me at number two as we seek to dislodge the corrupt Jubilee administration from power.

As such, let it be known that whatever statements Hon. Nyenze is making, they are personal opinion, which is clearly misguided and do not in any way reflect my thinking or the stand of the Wiper party.

To clear any doubts, the Kamba nation is firmly and solidly behind NASA, the only credible vehicle to take over the reigns of power in the coming polls.

As proof to this, leaders of long standing such as Hon Prof. Kivutha Kibwana, Hon Charity Ngilu and Hon Wavinya Ndeti have joined forces with us to realize this noble cause.

When I said I was the best placed candidate to dislodge Jubilee from power, I also indicated I was ready, if reasonably convinced, to sacrifice my ambitions for any of my brothers in the NASA family.

The fight has never been about personal achievement, aggrandizement or perpetuation but a fight to redeem this country and establish structures that would grow the country’s economy for the betterment of citizenry.

This, I am convinced, will be achieved through the NASA line up and which I urge all Kenyans of goodwill to support and sacrifice for.

Thank you.

H.E Kalonzo Musyoka

NB: What is not said is the story