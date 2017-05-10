This STATEMENT by Hon Ahmed Papa to Supporters on HOW He Was ROBBED The Langata ODM Ticket Will Push NEB Chair Hon Pareno to SUICIDE Mood

By A P

I can’t possibly say thank you to all of you on this day…..all the messages of goodwill & best wishes from good friends far & wide. From the bottom of my heart I say thank you.

On the Langata debacle ; I’d wish to also thank my family, friends and hoards of near fanatical supporters, we did our part and against all odds we won, fair square.

I refused to employ my influence nor did i seek for an unfair advantage .

My team & I deserved the win.

Indeed I’m an ODM founder member and the fiasco surrounding the ODM primaries remain an internal farce.

Winning or losing the nomination ticket at the primary level does not in any way construct who I am. My political journey did not begin with my parliamentary bid…it shall not end with it.

Many,many of you have asked numerous questions… I say;

Langata is bigger than Ahmed Papa , ODM the is bigger than Ahmed Papa .

Banging tables , throwing tantrums & chest thumping can never be a solution & is not my style of politics.

To my supporters, thank you once again for your loyalty & belief in me.

To my critics & detractors you can only make me a better man, a better leader.

To my party…..we must strive to do a better job on all fronts. Kenya as a country has hopes in us. We must offer sober & sincere leadership.

We shall deal with the bungled elections inhouse….👊🏾

I don’t want to whine .Papa, is an honest & loyal friend through & through….it’s a fairly tough time but I also know..

When the going gets tough…the tough get going.

Be blessed,

~AP

*For the love of our children .This must never happen again.

Not in Lang’ata.

Not in Kenya .

