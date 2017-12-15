Statehouse Operatives move to Block Lawyer Nelson Havi Candidature for LSK Presidency

Statehouse Operatives have moved to Block Lawyer Nelson Havi Candidature for LSK Presidency.

It all started immediately he expressed his interest a few week ago when Uhuru’s lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi promised him that he will not get that seat citing his longevity in the profession/bar.

And today it was govenment blogger at large slayqueen Pauline Njoroge that was the first one to share on social media a letter allegedly signed by LSK secretary (chief executive explaining why Havi cannot be allowed to contest)

Top lawyers have indicated that the system is keen on Gichuhi Allen to run the LSK or at worst James Mwamu.

Havi is to go down for he is seen as being a NASA man having been part of the legal team that successful got the supreme court to overntun the August 8th presidential polls. He is also seen to be too vocal and will be a headache to Jubilee regime.

Breakings News..Gichuhi Allen Waiyaki, Sijeny Judith Achieng & Mwamu James Aggrey cleared by LSK to contest President of the Law Society of Kenya. It is a two horse race between Allen versus Aggrey…two candidates supremely qualified to lead the society…in the right direction — Ahmednasir Abdullahi (@ahmednasirlaw) December 15, 2017





