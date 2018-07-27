Statehouse Humiliates Dennis Itumbi Badly, Forced To Withdraw Social Media Handles

By Onyango Ochieng Jnr

What was so hard for State House to politely whisper into the EARS of DENIS ITUMBI that he is no-longer their digital communications interlocutor, than going below the belt with their Gideon Boots to kick him out like a formerly adopted parrot whose owner is so fed up that he has decided to chase it into the bushes?

I am aware State House is un dergoing a brutal palace coup in its bid to professionalize its information relay beyond sensational reportage, propaganda and deliberate disinformation, but this is improper. Just like that, they've told Kenyans- without mentioning- that Itumbi is henceforth an impostor.

However, beneath the thrilling drama, it must be noted that these are the easy casualties in the ongoing Uhuru-Ruto tug-of-war. I don't agree with them on the timing though considering the atrocity a certain JOWI THIEF recently visited on this negro.

Conventional wisdom has it that you don't flog a nigger who is down! Shame on Kanze Dena and the Nazi Caucus at State House. There are better sensitive official/professional ways of doing this.

A songbird is also telling me that overzealous Itumbi is a victim of the HANDSHAKE. That the mockeries, fake NYUS and ridicules he previously made against Uhuru's brother, has finally turned into the ant-infested firewood he brought home inviting the lizards of payback.

Anyway, if you see Itumbi, please help me wipe his tears.

Kindly tell him POLE SANA SANA.