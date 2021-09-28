Special message to the Kenya Police officers

Good Morning Members of all Police Services in Kenya.

The uniform you wear and the weapons you carry don’t belong to you. They make you feel powerful, but you are not. You have them at the behest of the State. Police Powers belong to the State, not to you as an officer in personnae.

You’re trained & allowed by law to use lethal force if circumstances permit. The right to wear a uniform & bear arms is a great honour & privilege. Your task is to protect civilians & all law abiding human beings, not to harm; intimidate or threaten them. Only cowards use firearms to intimidate or threaten civilians. Human beings are creatures of Divinity. The duty to protect them is sacred.

You embarrass everybody who hacked Regimental Training when you abuse your right to wear the uniform & bear arms. Never forget the cardinal doctrine of policing; protection of life & property. Your personal doctrine, disposition and orientation determine whether you’ll enjoy your working life in Service.

If you respect & cultivate a good relationship with law abiding citizens, the war against crime is half won. But just in case you think otherwise, always remember, we live in an new era. The era of digital media & limitless opportunity for self publishing. Finally, you are a Law Enforcement Officer, but you’re not the Law!

It is degrading for a police officer to be arrested and arraigned in court for harming civilians or committing crime. It is not funny being in custody. I have ordered arrest, incarceration & prosecuted soldiers. It was always the lowest moment in service. Whereas I defend junior; rank and file police officers, I will never defend them in court for harming citizens or getting involved in crime.

Henry Banda adds:

Kenyan Police Force used to be for the hardest hearted men and women who had a calling to serve the citizens until corruption and bribery sneaked in,bringing with It thugs,cons and robbers using the force as a ‘cash cow’ for easy dirty money,tainting the image of the whole Police Force

Njenga Stanley says

Training specification/manual should be revised. Metamorphosis of generations in terms of character traits must be addressed. Trust me at the age of 18-25 when we used to come across policemen we had to run for our dear life in 90s and early 2000’s. However the same age group nowadays look men in uniform straight in the eye without blinking. The officers don’t take this lightly and retaliate by beating the youths senselessly.