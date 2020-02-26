Sonko war with Cartels comes to a dramatic end, duped to handover? drop corruption charges?

Did Sonko hand over control of Nairobi county in exchange for freedom? Sonko duped?

The question nobody is asking is whether governor Sonko was blackmailed into handing over control of Nairobi Cirry? Or was he simply duped that the corruption charges he is facing and impeachment will be dropped?

Well, for starters, Statehouse mafia have salivated on Cirry hall since 2013, Governor Kidero was clever enough to have given top Mt Kenya (Statehouse) cartels to ‘eat’. Kidero was a powerhouse, Uhuru could call him often, ofcoz his close ties with the Kenyatta family dates back to his days at Mumias, you know Brokeside needs sugar to process some of the its products, yes, Kidero and Muhoho were very close long before Kidero became governor. There is also marriage ties the fact that Kidero’s second wife H E Sussan Mboya is daughter of the late Tom Mboya, an independence hero/icon and a great friend of Mzee Jomo.

Back to Sonko; this villagish gangster born and raised up in Kwale thought he is smart than them all, he promised the Cartels that he will only be a figure head governor and that one Polycap Igathe will run control the city government thus giving access to the mafia, he actually ceded some ground and gave little access by appointing several of their protégés to positions in the county government; remember one Danvace Makori who served as CEC is Hon Maina Kamanda son inlaw, he also appointed a few mipnago ya kando ya kubwa to his government as senior officers.

Well, when Igathe threw in the towel, Statehouse sent one Mr Peter Kariuki to be the county Secretary making him a key eye for the mafia, ofcoz Sonko with Sonko’s uchawi ya Kwale made Kariuki look like a regular manamba in cirry hall, I mean the guy never got to control anything. Meanwhile Sonko continued to take advantage of his close links to Uhuru to shield himself from the mafia (he drinks those nice hard stuff with Uhunye, so they are buddies) just like the other cirry gangstaer Kobia nad Semion Mbugua, little did he know that the mafia will never lose, it was just a matter of time. Sonko also enjoyed protection of the DP who at one time considered Sonko as a possible 2022 runningmate.

Well, cutting Sonko to size started off immediately he took over that is how the Nairobi Regeneration Committee chaired by CS Najib Balala was born, this given committee had already taken over huge portfolio of Nairobi county government, they basically control all the big tenders relating to infrastructure, in fact as of yesterday the portfolio Sonko was controlling was just a size of Kakamega and not the mega Nairobi most of Kenyans think, Sonko was already a small governor unlike Kidero who control everything.

Moving forward, it mean now the cartels like Kamanda are back in full swing and will call shots on both small and big money. Sonko may have been duped that by handing over the key portfolio to National government his corruption case will die a natural death but that is what we can only wait to see, the mafia never forgives, never forgets, only Uhuru can pardon sonko!

Uhuru has open floodgate of his allies to eat everything including the bones at Nairobi county, remember the national government is broke or lets say all big projects were already awarded so the only big thing left to loot before uhuru retires is the Cirry county !

Hii Nairobi iko na wenyewe, if you only came to this Cirry as an adult, trust me you have so much to learn especially how to deal with cartels, even Eugene Wamalwa hawezimake may be Musalia Mudavadi since he was raised up in this Cirry. Sonko came to Nairobi after escaping from shimo La Tewa, he has done very well for a aman born and raised up in the back then very primitive Kwale district where everything during his childhood rotated around Uchawi, uganga and KayaBombo ! Kidero survived and control the total full Nairobi county coz ya uchanja ya kuwa mtu wa Nairobi, born and raised up pale kwa nyumba za tumbaku -Jericho/Maringo…..