Some UNKNOWN Facts About The Late Vice President Wamalwa Kijana

By Wafula Buke

Wamalwa KIjana. Unknown facts.

1. Masinde Muliro never considered him a good leader. Challenged by his strategist to explain why he still endorsed him for Saboti MP he said “his father william left me his family knowing I would take care of them. If don’t guarantee kijana income, the kids will come to me. The boy has done well so far.”

2. Sir Charles Njonjo considered wamalwa the best English language speaker in Parliament in their days.

3. Wamalwa KIjana brothers and sisters spent their productive time fighting to secure their father’s estate in courts just like the JM kariukis.

4. Prior to achieving multiparty system in 1992, wamalwa had been subdued by the KANU regime. He worked as the ED of KPCU where he employed 22 luhyas within the first one month sparking of a rebellion.

5. He was a reluctant and last minute defector to FORD after a warning from muliro.

6. He received 20m from Patni of Goldenberg and gave out to his people just about the entire amount.

7. A leader from kimili constituency got 2.5m. A leader from kwanza got 1.8m, webuye leader(2) got 1.2m while another got ksh 200. A sirisia leader got ksh 500. The last two were given less coz of being perceived to be Raila men.

8. Wamalwa is the most generous, kind, person i have ever known. He never said no to any beggar if he had cash.

9. He is the poorest vice president this country will ever have. He had no kiosk, had not paid rent, and had no home or vehicle of his own. In fact he was kitale clubs list of shame for being in debt. Only removed when he became VP.

10. Wamalwa KIjana would never endorse the current so called leadership of the luhya and would defect from wetangula’s ford k