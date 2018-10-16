Soccer Star Dennis Oliech Is A Legend We Value, Uhuru Should Recognize Instead Of Githerimen, Slay queens

By Hon Jim Bonnie

I don’t know Oliech’s financial standing, I hear he’s invested in real estate and not doing badly off. What I, however, know is that his mother’s battle with cancer ravaged him financially. Looking at him, with my village eyes, and as naive as I’m about his private life, something is definitely wrong.

Many people, like Oliech, who patriotically serve their country don’t end up rich; those who stay rich long after their retirement are people like Kipchoge Keino who are in positions where they steal public funds and run away when the long arm of the law catches up with them. More importantly, in this country, if you can’t steal from the public you’re a nobody, you’ll become a laughing stock. That’s why everyone is in a rush to loot and grab, because they’re worried about their future.

If Oliech was a politician, who vied and lost, he’d by now be a chairman of some parastatal, nominated to parliament or to EALA, even if he’s old and senile like Oburu or brainless like Waweru. I’ve seen fools like Chipukeezy getting state appointments, but I’ve also seen quality brains like prof Ouma Muga live a life of squalor and die poor, because he dedicated his life to service and research, not theft. When he died, his burial was attended by, you guessed it right, all the political hypocrites and morons who fought him when he was alive. As expected, an acclaimed scholar and scientist, his burial wasn’t televised, but the one for a vernacular musician was aired on all the TV stations and radios in this country.

Though governor Sonko appointed Oliech to some county sports post, I believe Oliech deserves better, a national post, commensurate with his service to the nation, not some miniscule county employment that should be a reward to Sonko goons. But this may not happen because, we would better resuscitate political rejects by appointing them to plum government jobs than reward legends.

Before I finish, those who’re posting about Oliech aren’t mocking him, they’re just expressing concerns over a legend they so much value. I may be wrong.