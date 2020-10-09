..so what happens to the millions who will not receive a wheelbarrow by 2022? Ruto digging self into a deeper grave

By Wahome Thuku via FB

The questions I have about the symbolic wheelbarrows are quite a number and they are very genuine.

When a Deputy President purports to empower citizens with wheelbarrows, Mikokoteni, Singer Machines, driers and so on as a private handout movement, what gap is he trying to fill up? My friend Macharia wa Mwihaki says he is pretending to fill a gap created by hopelessness.

The follow up question is, who created that hopelessness to start with? As a DP, does he have an idea how the government he serves as Number 2, can lower that hopelessness? Has he tried to put those ideas in the cabinet?

Where is the Ruto who, nine years ago, was allover the media preaching how they would grow the economy by double digit? The DP who was ever talking big about having business hubs in every county, having factories everywhere, having internship programmes for all Kenyan youths, job creation for over 500k youths….

Has he put all those principles and ideas aside and joined Mike Sonko in his makeshift Sonko Rescue Team formations?

In the unlikely event that Ruto forms a government, would he carry on giving private wheelbarrows? Or will his government allocate 5 billion for wheelbarrows and mikokoteni. Or will he say his government will do it in a bigger and better way which he cant propose to the government today.

In fact let me put it this way, if something happened to Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto is sworn in as 5th President tomorrow, would there be any other wheelbarrow rides and handout giving ceremonies at State House next week ama hiyo itakuwa imeisha till 2022?

THE other set of questions is to the wheelbarrow recipients. What are they required to do in return? Are they supposed to vote for WSR. If I get a wheelbarrow from Karen today and fail to vote for him, do I have a moral obligation to return it?

Those who will not have received wheelbarrows by 2022, what will they get as an equivalent? Can they for example submit their numbers so that the handout is sent via MPesa?



When it’s a give and take relationship, its always fair that you don’t take before you give and you don’t give before you take.