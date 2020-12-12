….so much to learn for Uhuru as USA President elect Biden appoints minorities to top leadership positions

In the last 17 years Presidents Kibaki and Uhuru made it like a silent rule that for all top government appointments were to go to people in from their backyard -the larger Mt Kenya region or their puppets in Rift Valley, Kisii or Northern Kenya…

Now in USA, president elect Joe Biden has gone rogue by nominating minorities to top positions including Secretary of Defence, Secretary of Health, Vice President, head of CIA, Surgeion General etc etc….

Here is Silas Nyanchawni’s take on 46th President of United States of America Joe Biden top picks:

Man.

Joe Biden is determined to shatter all records by appointing as many women of colour to various significant position to his administration should he take over (he he, Trump can hope).

You need to see the flowery language the liberal media is painting such appointments. When you read such, it makes you feel like structural racism will be done in the next four years and America will a paradise.

When Trump used to employ someone, the Liberal media would find the worst to write about the appointments. Whereas the conservative media can be just as vicious, but on the hypocrisy charts, dems do better.

It is good to be a diverse cabinet. It is good to fill positions with women, minorities, LGBT and everyone.

The downside of this approach, is that those appointed are usually a tiny coterie of elite busybodies, whose agenda rarely aligns with the expectations of the people. And by 2024, the same complaints we have today, will still be there.

If you think having one of your own in power can help you, it never works. In fact it goes against your interest. A Kikuyu may benefit more from a Ruto presidency than from Uhuru’s, but in reality we see things differently.

What we have learnt, to fix the world, the gender, the sexual orientation, the race and whatever criteria we use, rarely helps. It is the character of the person in charge.

It is possible, the next four years, Biden may do worse for blacks than Trump did, despite having the most diverse cabinet.

And at the risk of being stoned, successful women of colour haven’t done much for the culture, beyond talk and glamour. Even locally, the women reps and women at the top, rarely do what we sent them to do. Part of the reason has to do, it is the wrong women who join the wrong men at the top.