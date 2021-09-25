SLEEPING GIANT Musalia Mudavadi will only rise after Raila concludes his term 2027

By Phil W

In 2012 when Mudavadi supposedly “manned up” and left ODM after allegedly being offered a registered political party and generous compensation, Kibisu Kabetesi wrote acres of op-eds to castigate Raila Odinga. Mudavadi’s ensuing presidential bid ended in disaster.

Kabetesi also forgets how Raila rescued a dejected, forlorn and forgotten Mudavadi from political Siberia after the 2002 experiment that left Mudavadi with the still unbeaten record of the shortest ever serving Vice President in Kenya. Fast forward to 2021, and at stage when BBI is as good as passed, Mudavadi is supposedly ‘manning up’ again puportedly with a safe pair of hands to form an amorphous coalition for 2022, to share the spoils with selfish KANU orphans, out of a handshake they initially dismissed, then outrightly opposed before finally embracing when it became a YES or NO affair.

Kabetesi must also be aware of the excessive patronage Mudavadi has enjoyed in the past 30 years but cannot even persuade his own village to back his presidential dreams or join his party. Patronage made him join parliament in 1989, Patronage awarded him cabinet shortly after, before Patronage eventually won him the DPM position where he made a stinking mess with the cemeteries. Watu wakupewa wakiwa na Man-Weta. No more free rides. Roll up your sleeves and persuade Kenyans to vote for you. Kenyans will sure reward you as they did in 2002 and 2013.

ANC party- Leadership

COMPARATIVE ANALYSIS !

ANC Party Leadership

Party Leader:~ Musalia Mudavadi (Maragoli)

Deputy Party Leader: ~Hon. Ayub Savula (Maragoli)

Secretary General: Hon. Geoffrey Osotsi /Barrack Muluka ( both Maragoli)

Party Chairman: Kevin Lunani (Maragoli)

Executive Director: Magret Andayi (Luyha).

Chairperson of Women League: Hon. Beatrice Adagala (Maragoli)

Organizing Secretary: ~Alutalala Mukwana (Luyha)

All Cleaners, Messengers, Bodyguards and Drivers~ all Maragoli

Will Musalia Mudavadi rise from deep slamper and play the giant he is?