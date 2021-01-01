Photo: Baba Raila Odinga ensured BBI is strong even with the Covid-19 pandemic, nobody can stop reggae !

SIGNING OFF 2020 IN STYLE: Lessons Learnt:

You don’t meet people by accident. There is always:

1. A reason

2. A lesson

3. A blessing

a)Treat all people nicely, lift those who are down and support the infirm.

b)Biggest lesson I’ve learnt in 2020, take your time before you trust people. Salt is white, just like sugar. A callous fellow I met & trusted since May 2007 messed up my life, health & career in an indescribable manner.

c)Your destiny helper might be right here on your wall or time line. My year ends on a very good note. Partly because of a friend I met right here a few years back. I’ll forever be grateful. #Byebye2020