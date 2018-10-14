Expoze: Hon Moha Jicho Pevu; Reveals Secrets About DP Ruto, Massive Corruption in Parliament

By Boniface Mwangi

While resting at home yesterday, I received a call from Moha, who told me that we needed to talk. I haven’t met, or spoken, to Official Jicho Pevu with Mohammed Ali since he started hanging out with Ruto, but he is a friend I have known for about 10 years, or more. When someone you have known that long says we need to talk, you drop whatever you’re doing and go see them. I met up with him and we spent the next five hours together. Moha did most of the talking.

On his trip to the FIFA World Cup in Russia, he said he went because the Speaker gave him a letter to do so and he only watched two games, but other MPs were there for a month. I found that excuse very lame, but he added that he spent a good part of his time meeting Kenyans living there and, in the process, learned about their suffering and the fact that our Embassy in Russia is run by Russians. He claims he did a report about the same and l look forward to that report being made public.

Lessons learned in his first year in parliament? In a nutshell, Mohamed Ali depressed me. We don’t have a Parliament, but an auction house. Moha wants to talk. He has done his first Jicho Pevu exposé since he was elected; it’s called Dunia Gunia. l watched the trailer. Our media doesn’t want to screen it, though. He told me about the stories of bribery in Parliament and how parliamentary journalists must be bribed to write certain stories. Almost every single MP is corrupt and he said he finds himself totally isolated. What about his closeness and association with the Deputy President, William Samoei Ruto? He said that came about because he wanted development for the people of Nyari. I inquired whether he had received any bribe or money from the Deputy President, or from any other person? He replied, “No”. He claimed that he takes home Sh75,000, after paying his mortgage and monthly living expenses, which includes the lawyer representing him on his just concluded election petition.

What Moha desperantly wants is allies to work with and expose the rot within Parliament and in the Government. He said Kenyans deserve to know the truth, but he can’t fight alone. He said he has seven lawsuits pending in court, as a result of mentioning the names of companies involved in NYS 2. He can’t find even five MPs to work with, inside Parliament, to expose the rot. The few non-corrupt MPs, Moha said, mind their own business, stay away from national politics and focus on their constituencies. They won’t work with him. There are 10 other independently elected MPs, but they have aligned politically with either Uhuru or Raila.

So what does Moha want? Legal and public support to expose the rot. This documentary he will be releasing in the coming days, he said, will be the beginning of many more to come. He said that without public support, the corrupt will eat him alive. I promised him my support if the documentary is legit and called a few organizations who can provide legal support. We shall also watch the documentary this coming week and if it’s legit, as he claimed, provide the legal support to ensure that it airs. Trust is like virginity; you lose it once, and Moha lost our trust after he started hanging out and praising William Samoei Ruto, a man perceived by Kenyans to be the most corrupt politician in office today. So, Ruto’s son is coming back to us, to the side of Kenyans, the people who defied political parties and supported and voted for him as an independent. l hope, this time, he stays. #TeamCourage #SemaUkweli