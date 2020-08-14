SHOCK: Ex-Raila campaign manager Eliud Owalo dumps Musalia Mudavadi, resigns from ANC

14th August 2020

The Secretary General,

Amani National Congress (ANC) Party,

Lavington,Loyangalani drive-Off James Gichuru Road,

P.O. Box74391-00200,

NAIROBI.

Dear Sir/Madam,

RE: RESIGNATION AS A MEMBER OF THE AMANI NATIONAL CONGRESS(ANC) PARTY

Since I joined the Amani National Congress (ANC) Party about a year ago, I have received fairly good support and cooperation from the Party. Special mention in this regard is the Party Leader,H.E. Hon. Musalia Mudavadi. I owe all stakeholders within the Party a great debt of gratitude.

To begin with,we in my estimation gave a fairly good pitch in the 2019 Kibra Parliamentary By-election, in which the ANC Party sponsored me as a candidate. I’ll forever remain grateful to the Party in this regard.

Subsequent to the same, I’ve done the little I can within my means as an ordinary member of the Party both in efforts to enhance the support base of the Party as well as strategically positioning Musalia Mudavadi 2022 as a viable and feasible venture. Informed by the dictates of professionalism, I let the same to lie strictly within the knowledge’ confines of Hon. Mudavadi and myself.

I now feel it is imperative for me to create ample space within the Party and around the Party leader to enable the ANC strategically position itself effectively in the operational environment and craft a suitable roadmap moving forward without feeling suffocated by my views and suggestions. I also want to create a reasonable leg-room between myself and H. E. Hon. Mudavadi to safeguard and sustain our personal friendship, respect and positive professional engagements that has been in existence over a span of 25 years.

With all the pre-requisite humility, I have therefore resigned as a member of the ANC Party. With great conviction, I once more take no hesitation in wishing H.E Hon. Musalia Mudavadi and the ANC Party the very best in the foreseeable future.

Copied herein is the Registrar of Political Parties for the necessary action as is the standard practice.

Yours Faithfully,

ELIUD OWALO

CC

1.H.E. Musalia Mudavadi,EGH,

The Party Leader,

Amani National Congress,

P.O. Box74391-00200,

NAIROBI.

2. The Registrar of Political Parties,

Lions Place, 1st Floor,

Karuna Close, Waiyaki Way, Westlands,

P.O. Box 1131-00606,

Nairobi Kenya,

Tel: +254(0)204 022000 Mob: 0772281357,