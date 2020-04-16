Shock as Nairobi MCAs allocate themselves Sh85m to combat COVID-19

It has now emerged that Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has saved Nairobians a whooping Sh85 million by rejecting the Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020.

The move by Nairobi MCAs to award themselves Sh1m per Ward disguised as COVID-19 funds has been described as a joke since the National Government has already established a fund towards combating the pandemic. Infact the Sonko Rescue Team together with the national government have already fumigated all Wards in Nairobi.

President Uhuru has already directed National Treasury to contribute Sh5 billion to Council of Governor’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund raising total to Sh10 billion. Counties have been tasked with fighting the pandemic but it’s not known how Nairobi MCAs were planning to use the Sh85 million allocated to them.

By rejecting the supplementary budget Sonko saved Nairobians from a deliberate plan to defraud the public.

Governor Sonko referred Nairobi County Supplementary Appropriation Bill, 2020 back to the assembly, saying amendments in it contravened provisions of the law.

“I do hereby refuse to assent to the Bill for the reasons contained in the attached memorandum, and accordingly, I do hereby refer the bill back to the Assembly for consideration in accordance with section 24(3) (4) and (5) of the County Governments Act,” he said in April 15 letter copied to the Attorney General Paul Kihara, the Controller of Budget and the Government Printer.

The Bill also contained approval of the transfer of more than Sh15 billion to the Nairobi Metropolitan Services for the delivery of recently transferred functions falling under the new office.