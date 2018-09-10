On Sharon Otieno Murder, Governor OBADO May Have Been Framed, Here Is Why….

Photo: DPP Noordin Haji says nobody is above the law, will prosecute Gov Obado if investigations link him to murder of Sharon Otieno

By Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka The Banana Peddler

People have asked why I am silent on Sharon Otieno’s murder that linked governor Obado and today I have elected to opine. Agreed that in matters law, I am a certified layperson but that does not foreclose me from commenting.

Before I say anything, I want to commiserate with the bereaved for losing their lovely one whose life expired through the act of extreme wickedness in the hands of cold murderers.

From my observation, I can tell that governor Obado might have been framed. I know In the court of public opinion as reflected in the conversations on several blogs, on Facebook, twitter and other media – Obado has been accused, found guilty, convicted and hanged especially by ODM followers. But I am certain he will pull an OJ Simpson magic.

Former NAZI leader Adolf Hitler once said that “If you tell a big enough lie and tell it frequently enough, it will be believed by the masses” I have said time without number that Kenyans are very funny people. They grab any fake news that comes their way and ignorantly peddle it as if it were true.

Personally, I have in the past, misled Kenyans in several occasions and they foolishly believed me. For instance, during the US campaigns, I created a story that Trump had threatened to deport Obama and Kenyans from the US and force Kenyan government to pay for the costs, had he succeeded in capturing the Presidency. For those who remember, the entire internet went frenzy. Kenyans – both at home and even those living in the US – hated Trump with a passion. They roasted him properly. They ignorantly condemned him and hurled him all sorts of ugly insults at him.

Still on Trump, I created another poisonous story to make him look bad in the eyes of Africans. The story was titled “SOME AFRICANS ARE LAZY FOOLS ONLY GOOD AT EATING, LOVE MAKING AND STEALING” – On this, I used a pen name Christine Mendoza. I framed Trump and put words in his mouth. This one went viral and the world discussed it. From Zimbabwe to Nigeria, from Morocco to South Africa, From Central Africa Republic to Sao Tome and Principe, they all berated Trump.

I also authored another fake story that fooled Kenyans. This time I framed my very good friend Julius Yego. The story was titled “QATAR OFFERS YEGO 1 BILLION TO DITCH KENYAN CITIZENSHIP AND BECOME A QATARI” For those who remember, there is no media house that did not discuss this fake story. Everyone went frenzy. Media houses called on Yego to ask him about the same, unbeknownst to them, the champion was innocent. Since I wrote this, I have never revealed it. This is the first time I am doing it. I have never told my brother Yego that I am the one who created the story to hype him.

Still on fake news, I framed Mugabe in a number of occasions. I made it appear as if Mugabe did not like Kenyans and it really worked. Among the fake stories I created were titled “ROBERT MUGABE: GOD SHOULD NEVER HAVE CREATED THOSE THIEVES IN (KENYANS) IN AFRICA” “KENYANS ARE DANGEROUS THIEVES, THEY CAN STEAL EVEN THE MOON” Among many more others. All that time, I was watching how people quoted my fake stories. Read all these stories in (politics.co.ke)

Why am I saying all these? I am trying to show how easy it is to mislead Kenyans. Before you believe those that say Obado was involved, I want to ask you a question, “Have you ever been framed and falsely accused before?” There are questions that Kenyans need to ask themselves.

For instance,

1. How did Barrack Oduor the journalist being entangled in the midst of two thugs, manage to beat them and escape?



2. If Oduor managed to escape, as they want us to believe, the killers knew well their evil plan would be busted. The killers knew well the dangers involved because the escapee knew their plan and would report them if they proceeded to carry out their mission. Why did they do it anyway?

3. They say Sharon was 7 months pregnant. Well, they also tell us she was married before with two kids, meaning, her ex hubby is still around. They also say the same lady was being laid by the governor’s son and the governor’s PA Mr. Oyamo who is now in police custody. This therefore means the total number of men in her life were four. It therefore means that out of the four, anyone would have impregnated her. Why are online folks especially those allied to ODM are preempting that the lady was heavy for the governor and not other men? If indeed the pregnancy was for the governor, why would he wait for seven months to kill the woman carrying his child yet it was only 2 months remaining for her to deliver?

4. Why are enemies of the governor concluding that it was he who killed the lady yet investigations are not yet complete? So far, the police have not called the governor to record a statement with the police until they have enough evidence to do so.



5. Why is it that only a certain political wing is so radical on spreading the gospel of how governor Obado is guilty, hence pushing for his arrest? What is their interest? Why can’t they give the DCI and the ODPP to conclude investigations and bring perpetrators to justice?



6. Would it be that it is the ODM allied fellows trying to frame governor Obado because he does not agree with Baba given that he once defeated his candidate when he ran on PDP and now he opposes ODM candidate on Migori senatorial race?



7. What if Obado was worshiping Baba like the likes of other Nyanza leaders do, would the ODM wing be as radical as they are now in accusing him? Suppose it were someone allied to Baba involved, would they be accusing him with the zeal they are accusing governor Obado with?

Long story short, I have a feeling that the killing of Sharon might have been masterminded by ODM to show governor Obado who is also opposed to Ochillo Ayako’s senatorial bid, in bad light. They say Obado has the grassroot support and can single handedly bring down Raila and his cousin Ochillo Ayako.

Whoever packaged this lie has failed to convince Kenyans.

