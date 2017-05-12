SHAMELESS Uhuru TELLS Kenyans in London Total LIES, Check out

By Waweru Kimani Mbugua

Having listen to President Uhuru Kenyatta who spoke to Us, Kenyans living in the U.K. I wish to ask opposition supporters like Anwar Saddat, to give credit where it due.

1. President Uhuru told us that the high commodity prices in kenya is because Kenyans have a lot of money, which is freely circulating within the economy. The President told us that he has directed the Governor of CBK to limit money supply. He said that the opposition should not blame him for Kenyans having a lot of money.

2. The President reiterated that his government has achieved 90% of what they promised in 2013. He told us that the Kenyan economy has been growing at 16%, and Jubilee has created 2.6 million jobs within the last 5 years.

3. The President told us that the income of most Kenyans have gone up by 22% over the last five years of his government. He said that the Kenyan workers are now earning a minimum monthly salary of Kshs 24,000 today, compared to Kshs 11,460 that they made in 2013.

4. President Kenyatta told us that all homes have been connected to electricity during his government, and Kenyans are now able to enjoy power without blackouts as it was the case before his government took power. He said the average monthly electricity bill in Kenya is now Kshs 80 for all domestic users, the lowest since kenya got her independent.

5. He also said that Jubilee has made healthcare affordable to all Kenyans. Under Jubilee, no Kenyan is required to pay for any services at the public hospitals.

6. The president said that his government has paid doctors the money they agreed on, teachers and nurses have been awarded 28% salary increase.

7. His government have launched a website, where those young Kenyans still looking for work can easily access Jobs available in kenya. He further noted that the unemployment in Kenya, stand at 8%, the lowest of any Kenyan administration.

Folks, is it true that Uhuru has accomplished all this things he told Kenyans in the U.K.?