SHAME: Uhuru LIED about EABL Jobs in Kisumu Out Desperation to Overshadow REALISTIC NASA Manifesto and Media Spins LIES!

By Anwar Sadat

The Kenyan media is a big let down. They have moved from the fourth estate to the fifth estate, Joining Mutahi Ngunyi in propagating Jubilee propaganda rather than have thorough and objective reporting.

They know EABL wrote to the government, protesting higher taxes and they even threatened to close down their Ruaraka plant if Jubilee doesn’t streamline it’s tax policy. They know this was the subject of Uhuru and EABL meeting today, but that is not news to them.

Even the current EABL plant in Ruaraka has less than 10,000 employees but somehow, the Kenyan media wants you to believe that some factory will be built in Kisumu to employ 110,000 Kenyans!!

Meanwhile, somebody remind Uhuru that EABL is a commercial company and not government owned. He is not the company’s corporate communications chief and it doesnt matter if his family owns about 7% of the company.

Jubilee will fall on 8/8/17 even with the help of the Kenyan media.