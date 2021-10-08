SHAME: How UhuRuto NEGLECTED their ICC lawyer Evans Monari to DEATH, was NEVER REWARDED with a state commendation given to useless bloggers like Maribe

By Donald Kipkorir via FB

Death of my BFF Evans Monari & Hypocrisy of Man

Friends, Romans, countrymen, lend me your ears.

I come to bury Caesar, not to praise him.

The evil that men do lives after them;

The good is oft interrèd with their bones.

So let it be with Caesar.

Marcus Antony

Evans Monari was one of the cleverest and proud yet humble and self-deprecating. He would switch from discussing William Shakespeare to the most mundane and base of human life at its most primeval. He had friends across all social strata.

For all the years Evans was my friend, he shared all he had even the little he didn’t have. If he had one tunic, and he met one without clothes, he will remove his tunic and give him. He always assisted whoever asked. He was the lone Samaritan in our life journey from Jerusalem to Jericho.

Evans was super clever and reached the pinnacle of his legal career, yet the system didn’t reward him. He confided to me many times that he was waiting for President Uhuru Kenyatta to give him a public office. He wanted to serve the Public. He saw his friends becoming Judges, Attorney General, Solicitor General and Cabinet Ministers. He waited for his call that never came through.

There were moments he had rough patches in his career and life like all of us. There are moments he needed friends to hold his hand. To give him water to drink. To drop him home. To walk with him. Very few were there. They can’t be five.

Yet, when he died, many are shedding tears. I have no issue with mourning. But i have a problem with those who were in a position to hold Monari’s hand when he needed, and didn’t. I have a problem with those who could have given Monari public assignments and didn’t. Who could have given him BIG LEGAL BRIEFS and didn’t. He never sought favours but he should have been given.

Monari deserved to have been made a Minister, Attorney General or Chairman of the biggest State Corporation. He should have been given EGH and SC. He wasn’t given any. Kenya rewards charlatans, fraudsters and conmen. But our brightest, we only celebrate them when they die.

As I watch, read and listen to those mourning my friend, they remind me of Marcus Junius Brutus, the adopted son of Julius Caesar who led the Conspirators in killing his father. Evans was Father to many. He mentored many. He gave inspiration to many.

As we mourn Dr. Evans Monari, it is time to soul searching. Don’t say someone is your friend, when you didn’t know his struggles and if you knew, it, didn’t help in any way. Don’t call someone your friend, if you didn’t pick their calls or called them. If you never invited them to break bread.

Hypocrisy in Kenya stinks to the High Heavens.

Let Evans Monari Rest In Peace and in the Bosom of Abraham without the false tears of Brutus.